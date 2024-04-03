Chris Patrick Releases New Mixtape 'The Calm'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back in his childhood home in East Orange, New Jersey, rapidly ascending rapper Chris Patrick reconnects with his roots and reaffirms his core values through his latest mixtape, THE CALM, featuring a single collaboration with Atlanta-based lyricist Ben Reilly. Now available on all platforms for streaming and download, this highly anticipated release has garnered early success since its availability on even.biz last month. Fans were granted early access to purchase and access exclusive deals, continuing until today.

In this nine-track project, the independent artist pays homage to the authentic spirit of the mixtape era, guiding listeners through a reflective journey. Confronting life's challenges like the pressures of rising success, the disappointment of unmet expectations, and the pain of loss and betrayal, he shares his healing journey through raw heartfelt, and vivid lyrics.

Speaking about his new mixtape, Chris Patrick reveals “‘THE CALM' is as raw as it gets for me. 2023 was one of the wildest years of my life. From losing relationships with people I loved, to trying to figure out if we were going to be able to pay rent every month, it was rough. In December, I moved back to the crib in Jersey. I was down and defeated. However, when my homie Gutty sent over the beat for the final track "THE CALM" all the feelings of why I started this journey came back to me. Over the course of 10 to 12 days, ‘THE CALM' was born. The project covers the first half of a very insane 2023 which ultimately ended with me reflecting on who I truly was as a person.”

Chris Patrick boasts a diverse musical arsenal. Equally skilled in singing and rapping, he seamlessly blends vivid storytelling with infectious hooks, drawing from his life experiences. Fueled by his unwavering determination and earning early nods from esteemed artists such as T-Pain, EARTHGANG, JID, Smino, and Isaiah Rashad, his trajectory is bound to ascend even higher. Chris's previous full-length project, a 14-track sophomore album titled X Files, received nods from Pitchfork, Complex, Our Generation Music, Wonderland Magazine, and Lyrical Lemonade and has earned over 11M streams across platforms. More recently, he released “TAKE TIME FOR MYSELF” and “Slide on Me” from the mixtape, which has now amassed over 575K streams and garnered praise from Billboard, UPROXX, and HipHopDx.