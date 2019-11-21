Chris Hassett Stars In My Life, My Music, Each Day A Song

With 5 CD's already recorded and 1 on its way, this recent transplant to the desert from San Diego, shares aspects of his life through his original songs and music that inspired him from his earliest recollection to today.

A delightful mix of ballads, up-tempo, and easy-listening songs highlighted by this wonderful singer's voice is sure to be a hit and a must-see for everyone. With Jeffrey Lesser on piano.

The show is presented by Les Michaels and the Cabaret On Sundays Series, now in its 12th season at the Arthur Newman Theater in the Joslyn Center located at 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert.

Tickets are $15 cash only at the door that opens at 1 pm, with show time at 2 pm.





Related Articles View More Music Stories