Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chris Cubeta Announces 'APOE' LP & New Single 'Vicious'

Chris Cubeta Announces 'APOE' LP & New Single 'Vicious'

His new album APOE, is due out April 7th, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Chris Cubeta is excited to announce the forthcoming release of his new album APOE, due out April 7th, 2023. APOE is described by Cubeta as an album he "absolutely had to make" after experiencing a personal reckoning of sorts, much of which was brought on by his mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis at the shockingly young age of 57.

In tandem with the album announcement, Cubeta has shared the lead single "Vicious". "This was the first song I wrote for the record," he shares, "and the lyrics came out in pieces as I was really starting to grapple with this idea of memory and loss of memory."

A longtime Brooklynite, Cubeta has honed his craft for nearly 20 years as a songwriter, musician, and part owner of Studio G Brooklyn, one of NYC's largest recording studios. During that time, he has collaborated with, produced, and engineered songs and albums for some of the biggest names in the music business, including multi-platinum recording artist A Great Big World, Michael Stipe, Jason Mraz, Jukebox the Ghost, and Emily King to name a few. Despite all those behind-the-scenes bonafides, Cubeta has always been an artist first and foremost.

APOE, which takes its name from a genotype implicated in Alzheimer's disease, represents a creative leap forward that stems from a place of personal discovery. Since his mother's diagnosis, Cubeta has been examining how memory impacts and shapes us. "The last 5 or so years, I've been in therapy almost every week and a lot of the time I spent was focused on writing music and where it comes from," he shares. "I'm confronting things about my childhood that have led me to be the person I am, and conversely discovering a lot about the person I want to be."

APOE is a true reflection of Cubeta, almost exclusively written, recorded, mixed, and performed by himself aside from a few key contributors. Strings courtesy of Rob Moose (Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens, Bon Iver) provide a hauntingly beautiful addition to the song "I'm Tired of This," while accenting other tracks on the record as well. Cubeta's longtime friend Gary Atturio also aided in recording and production.

While the album is decidedly reflective, it feels buoyant as opposed to mired in the past. A self-described "rhythmic songwriter," Cubeta often finds himself experimenting with cool drum sounds and grooves that lead to inspiration for melody and chord progression. "Being a studio rat," he says, "I need to be able to layer sounds in order to get inspired to write."

Those kaleidoscopic layers of sound are the perfect companion to APOE's introspective dive into open-ended questions. "This record was necessary because I truly feel best when I'm writing and recording material that means something to me," shares Cubeta. "The craft of songwriting and music-making is a way for me to make something that makes some sense but is also still abstract. I guess my hope is that the writing and the recordings combine to make sense to someone else."



Dark Pop Artist Vara Releases New Single Paranoia Photo
Dark Pop Artist Vara Releases New Single 'Paranoia'
Singer-songwriter and social media influencer vara greets fans with perhaps their most personal hit yet 'Paranoia'.
Raegan Sealy Releases Make em Jealous (ft. The Gang of Angels) Photo
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On Long Way Home Photo
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
American Idols Fritz Hager Shares one-night-stand gone wrong Photo
American Idol's Fritz Hager Shares 'one-night-stand gone wrong'
Co-written by the multi-platinum producer/songwriter Drew Pearson and the pop/alternative songwriter Francisco Martin - and also featuring Martin on drums - the song is out now on all digital platforms, alongside an animated lyric video. The song is out now on all digital platforms, alongside an animated lyric video.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share