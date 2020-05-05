Chris Bandi Announces Self-Titled Debut EP

Breakthrough singer/songwriter and RECORDS artist Chris Bandi announced today that his self-titled debut EP will be releasing on May 29. As revealed during a live stream with Sounds Like Nashville, the seven-song collection includes his "introspective" (The Boot) mega-hit, "Man Enough Now," which has racked up over 80 million global streams and counting. The highly anticipated EP highlights how the singer "balances vocal ability with the sensitivity he pours into his music," (Sounds Like Nashville) and his songwriting skills, with Bandi penning four of the seven tracks. Fans can pre-order or pre-save the EP now at https://orcd.co/chrisbandi.



"I am so excited to let everyone know about my debut EP," says Bandi. "We've worked really hard to write and find some great songs and I am extremely proud of how everything came out. It's been a long time coming and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."



Chris Bandi EP Track List

1. "Dirt On Me" (Matt Jenkins, Michael Hardy, and Smith Anhquist)

2. "Leave It To A Song" (Zach Kale, Matt Rogers, and Jordan Fletcher)

3. "Would Have Loved Her" (Chris Bandi and Zach Kale)

4. "Free" (Allison Veltz Cruz, Zach Kale, and Connie Harrington)

5. "They Make Whiskey" (Chris Bandi, Billy Montana, and Dave Turnbull)

6. "What If We Don't" (Chris Bandi, Jason Massey and Kylie Sackley)

7. "Man Enough Now" (Chris Bandi, Jason Allen Duke and Jason Massey)



Named an "Artist To Watch" by Entertainment Weekly, The Boot, Sounds Like Nashville, NY Country Swag, and Country Music Tattle Tale and with over 80 Million global audio and video streams on his evocative hit "Man Enough Now," Chris Bandi is poised for his breakthrough in country music. The St. Louis, Missouri native has been writing songs since high school. He began making the trek to Nashville during his college days at Ole Miss, honing his craft playing small clubs and making the big move to Music City after graduation. Nashville took notice of his passion for storytelling and multi-genre tinged vocals, evidenced by a publishing deal with BMG and a RECORDS label deal, a joint venture label between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment, in late 2019. He is managed by Wide Open Music. Bandi made his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year, joined American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy on tour last fall, and will resume dates with country breakout Matt Stell later this year following the release of his self-titled debut EP on May 29. Check chrisbandi.com for information and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.





