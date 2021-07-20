Childish Gambino Reimagines Brittany Howard's 'Stay High'

Today, ATO Records released five-time GRAMMY Award winner Childish Gambino's resonant cover of Brittany Howard's "Stay High." His soulful vocals, alongside strings and electronic elements, underscore the joyful, euphoric vibe of the song. James Francies, a Blue Note recording artist who has worked with such artists as Lauryn Hill and Chance The Rapper, produced. Listen HERE. Howard's original version of "Stay High" spent three weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart and won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Song.

"Stay High" Childish Gambino Version is from Jaime Reimagined, which features fresh takes and remixes of the 11 songs found on Howard's 2019 solo debut album, Jamie. Now available for pre-order HERE, Jaime Reimagined will be released by ATO Records in digital format this Friday, July 23, with the vinyl edition to follow on September 24.

Fans who pre-order the digital edition will instantly receive "Stay High" Childish Gambino Version plus reimagined tracks by Bon Iver, EARTHGANG, Michael Kiwanuka, Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous, Little Dragon and BadBadNotGood. Additional artists who contributed to the album include Common, 9th Wonder, Syd, Emily King, Laura Mvula, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Jungle. See below for track listing.

Howard will headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 18. She will also perform at numerous festivals, including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Jazzfest and Life Is Beautiful, and tour with My Morning Jacket. Tickets are available HERE.

As the frontwoman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes, Howard became one of music's most celebrated figures. For her solo debut, she boldly decided to explore new directions. Jaime - named after Howard's sister, who taught her to play piano and write poetry, and who died of cancer when they were still teenagers - was named the Best Album of 2019 by NPR. "Stay High" was Public Radio's Most Popular Song of 2019. "History Repeats," "Goat Head" and "Short And Sweet" received GRAMMY nominations in the rock, R&B and American roots categories respectively.

﻿Praising Jaime as "a candid autobiography in funk," The New York Times said, "With a voice that can go to the roadhouse, the church or deeply private places, she exorcises troubles with the music's sheer pleasure." Pitchfork said, "Jaime is a daring turn in just about every way." In a four-star review, Rolling Stone hailed it as "Brittany's searing manifesto...her tour-de-force solo debut." Entertainment Weekly praised Jaime as a "genre-bending solo record that is both intensely personal and achingly universal."

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch