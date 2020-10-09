Chelsea Williams Releases Cover of 'Like a Stone'

Listen to the cover below!

Chelsea Williams releases an inspiring new cover of Chris Cornell's "Like A Stone" as part of a collection of singles released to benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation. The full collection of singles entitled We Are The Highway is digitally available today on all streaming platforms. Listen to the cover below.



Explains Williams of the choice to cover this particular Cornell song, "When Kirk approached me about this project last year I immediately thought of the song, 'Like A Stone,' which is the first song that really truly introduced me to Chris and through that I became a humongous fan."



Blue Élan's We Are The Highway project is a charitable collection of Chris Cornell cover singles with proceeds set to benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation - helping children who are facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect worldwide. The collection features five cover versions of songs written and performed by Chris Cornell, in an effort to uphold Cornell's legacy and keep the promise as a way to make positive change through music, made to him by Blue Élan co-founder, and personal friend, Kirk Pasich. Downloads of the entire collection are available here through Blue Elan as well as on the label's Bandcamp. The label is also airing a 4-part docu series about the project and Cornell's legacy Wednesdays at 5 p.m. PST on IGTV through October 28th.



Beyond forwarding proceeds, Blue Élan hopes that it will also bring awareness to this charitable foundation that now, more than ever, is necessary to help children in need. As Kirk states, "We cannot think of a better musical way to do that than sharing the music of Chris Cornell, in his memory, and to help children."



Chris Cornell was a client of prominent insurance coverage attorney and our co-founder, Kirk Pasich. What started as a business relationship quickly turned to a friendship over their shared love of music. Kirk has made it his mission to uphold Cornell's legacy and keep the promise as a way of making positive change through music. With that in mind, several Blue Élan artists and friends have chosen songs from Cornell's catalog. These songs have inspired each artist's own journey to survive, to persevere, and to thrive in hopes of maintaining the promise of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.

Listen to the cover of "Like a Stone" here:

