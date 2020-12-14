Charly Jordan Reworks Riot Ten Collab 'Wanna Go' on VIP Remix

Viral sensation Charly Jordan reworks her Riot Ten collaboration "Wanna Go" via her official VIP remix, introducing rhythmic tech house elements to the feel-good single.

Since making her electronic music debut earlier this year via "Blackstrap Molasses," Charly has already amassed over a million streams on Spotify and tens of thousands of monthly listeners. Her quick rise was propelled by her feverish fanbase, which consists of millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

"Wanna Go" is the Vegas-born DJ's first collaboration with Riot Ten, and represents Charly's never-ending desire to keep exploring. Fueled by its hyper-positive response, including a noteworthy review from This Song Is Sick who called the track a "heavenly house feeler," Charly chose to flip the song into a club-oriented VIP remix. The new version features stunning rhythmic flair accented by Charly's own velvety vocals.

"This collaboration was a dream come true for me. Riot Ten and I both put our heads together during a crazy time, despite distance, to create something that we loved. As you guys know I love to DJ house music, I had to come back with a VIP club version of 'Wanna Go!'" - Charly Jordan

American born female artist Charly Jordan brings her creative direction into house music, with her unique travel background and cultural accents felt through her style. Charly was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was surrounded by some of the best entertainment and music in the world. Growing up, she pursued a career in track and field which later flipped into a successful modeling/creative directing career, collectively gaining around 3 million followers across social media platforms at just 21 years old. Now stepping into singing and songwriting on her own tracks after years of traveling around the world, her unique taste is a culmination of different house styles.

Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Riot Ten exploded into the world of EDM at the young age of 22. Joining the Dim Mak Records family in 2017, with additional music out on Never Say Die, Insomniac, Bassrush and Excision's "Rottun Records", Riot Ten blasted off with four #1 top 100 dubstep singles and his music can be heard around the world from the likes of DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, The Chainsmokers, Excision and many more. The 2017 single "f It" became a staple on The Chainsmokers' "Memories Do Not Open" tour. This success helped pave the way for "Rail Breaker", his global smash in 2017, to become one of the most played out dubstep songs of the last decade. The single continues to see support at nearly every major festival from the biggest names in dance music. Following the release of "Rail Breaker", Riot Ten dropped his debut EP with DIM MAK called Hype Or Die: The Dead in 2018, which recorded a top 10 debut on the iTunes "dance album" charts, a feat seldom seen by an artist in the genre. He recorded another top 10 debut on the iTunes charts in 2019 with his debut album Hype Or Die: Nightmares. Outside of the music, Riot Ten has continued to record sell out shows domestically and internationally, touring the infamous "Hype Or Die" brand for its 2nd straight year. He has also played EDC Las Vegas, Coachella, Nocturnal Wonderland, Electric Zoo, EDC Mexico, Lost Lands, EDC Orlando, Global Dance Festival, Electric Forest, Bass Canyon, Imagine Music Festival, and more.

