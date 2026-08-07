Charlie Worsham Releases ONCE UPON A SECOND TIME AROUND, First Indie Album

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Charlie Worsham has released ONCE UPON A SECOND TIME AROUND, his first album as an independent artist following more than two decades building a career in Nashville as a musician, songwriter, and producer. Alongside the album, Worsham released an official music video for the track 'Years Go By,' featuring songwriter and collaborator Stephen Wilson Jr.

Created entirely on his own terms, Once Upon a Second Time Around marks a defining new chapter for Worsham. After spending more than a decade on a major label, he stepped away to make the record he always wanted to make, one rooted not in trends or commercial expectations, but in authentic storytelling, masterful musicianship, and the life he's built beyond the stage. The album finds Worsham embracing the realization that the dream he'd spent years chasing had quietly become his reality.

A song about the relentless passage of time and the moments that shape us along the way, 'Years Go By,' is one of the emotional anchors of the record, pairing Worsham's thoughtful songwriting with Stephen Wilson Jr.'s unmistakable perspective. Rather than mourning what's been lost, it celebrates the wisdom that comes with growing older, finding gratitude in family, love, and the realization that life's most meaningful chapters often arrive when we're finally present enough to appreciate them.

Speaking about the track and the chance to collaborate with Wilson, Worsham commented, 'I'm well aware what it means to have the chance to collaborate with Stephen Wilson, Jr. in this moment. To me, he's an old pal who was patient enough for the world to catch up to him, and I love cheering him on through this rocket ship moment. This song was born over a Zoom writing session that turned into two dads talking about life, fatherhood, and the passage of time. You're gonna love how our voices blend, but be sure not to miss how our guitar-picking hands blend too.'

Discussing the album's release and the importance of releasing the record independently, Worsham stated, 'I can't think of a better way to celebrate 20 years in Nashville than with the release of 'Once Upon A Second Time Around.' This record is the culmination of two decades of making music with friends, becoming forever embedded in the Nashville Country Music community. It's a record that could only be made by me, at this moment in time. These songs tell a story of fatherhood, marriage, and living a dream with all the ups and downs that come with an authentic life.'

Across its eleven tracks, Once Upon a Second Time Around captures every side of Worsham's musical identity. Bluegrass, Southern rock, classic country and singer-songwriter storytelling exist side by side, allowing each song to breathe without compromise. Whether it's the fiery instrumental prowess of 'Wrap My Porch Around' featuring The Travelin' McCourys, the soulful groove of 'Whiskeysippi,' the Lainey Wilson duet 'They Never Do,' or the deeply personal title track, every performance reflects an artist no longer interested in fitting into a mold.

Once Upon A Second Time Around was recorded at multiple notable studios that included Sound Emporium, Sony Tree Studio A, Pinebox Studios, Querencia Sound, and The House. The album was created alongside a trusted circle of collaborators that included percussionist Jerry Roe, bassist Rich Brinsfield, guitarist Kris Donegan, co-producer Jaren Johnston, and executive producer Josh Van Valkenburg. Together, they crafted a record that prioritizes musicianship, storytelling, and authenticity over trends and expectations.

A two-time ACM Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year and CMA Musician of the Year, Worsham has long been recognized as one of Nashville's most respected musicians and collaborators. Known to be a first-call collaborator among Nashville's elite, he has penned songs recorded by artists including Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, and Dierks Bentley. Whether standing center-stage at the Grand Ole Opry or working in the studio with icons like Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, Max McNown or Carrie Underwood, it has earned him some of country music's biggest fans amongst these circles. Yet, Once Upon A Second Time Around is a reminder that, beyond the accolades and collaborations, Worsham's greatest strength has always been his own voice.

About Charlie Worsham

Twenty years after moving to Nashville, Charlie Worsham has become one of Music City's true multi-hyphenates: an acclaimed solo artist, award-winning instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, podcast host, and one of the most respected musicians in town. Once Upon a Second Time Around showcases those chops while highlighting the perspective he's gained not only as a musical lifer, but as a dedicated husband and father, as well. The album makes room for the full range of his influences: the banjo-heavy bluegrass music he grew up playing in Mississippi; the guitar-driven rock & roll of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tom Petty; the transportive storytelling of James Taylor and Don Schlitz; the genre-spanning exploration of Vince Gill and Marty Stuart. Released after a decade-long stint on a major label's roster, Once Upon a Second Time embraces the hard-won freedom of a musician who's helped shape the sound of modern-day country music -- but is no longer defined by its rules.

Tracklist

1. Powers That Be (Charlie Worsham, Jaren Johnston, James McNair)

2. Whiskeysippi (Jon Nite, Andrew DeRoberts, Drew Parker)

3. Wrap My Porch Around (Charlie Worsham, Jesse Frasure, Jaren Johnston)

4. Blue Collar And A Purple Heart (Charlie Worsham)

5. They Never Do (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix, Dallas Wilson)

6. Grass (Charlie Worsham, John Osborne, Jesse Frasure)

7. Family Man (Matt Rogers, Ben Stennis, Josh Jenkins)

8. Years Go By (feat. Stephen Wilson Jr.) (Charlie Worsham, Stephen Wilson Jr.)

9. Once Upon A Second Time Around (Charlie Worsham, Jay Knowles)

10. Good Hurt (Jon Nite, Walker Hayes)

11. Pencil 'raser

12. Wrap My Porch Around (feat. The Travelin' McCourys)

Tour Dates

Thu, Aug 13 - York, UK - FortyFive Vinyl Cafe

Fri, Aug 14 - Manchester, UK - YES

Sat, Aug 15 - Chelmsford, UK - Country Calling 2026

Thu, Sept 17 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena supporting Brad Paisley

Fri, Sept 18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FTL War Memorial Auditorium supporting Brad Paisley

Sat, Sept 19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre supporting Brad Paisley

Sun, Oct 4 - Simpsonville, SC - Fall Fest with Amy Grant & Mac McAnally

Sat, Oct 24 - Meadville, MS - Homochitto River Festival 2026

Wed, Nov 4 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere*

Thu, Nov 5 - New York, NY - Bleeker Bell*

Thu, Nov 12 - Chicago, IL - Garcia's*

*- with Ashley Monroe

Worsham has described ONCE UPON A SECOND TIME AROUND as a record shaped entirely on his own terms after more than a decade with a major label, with songs centered on fatherhood, marriage, and the experience of living an authentic life in the music industry. 'Years Go By' pairs his songwriting with Stephen Wilson Jr.'s perspective on aging, gratitude, and family.

Photo Credit: PJ Brown



Photo Credit: PJ Brown

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