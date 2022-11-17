Charlie Cunningham To Release New Album 'Frame'

Charlie Cunningham has emerged as a truly ''under the radar'' success story. He has already achieved over half a billion streams and is fast approaching his 500th performance.

At home in the UK he has headlined London's iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall, while his fanbase has grown completely organically outside of the UK with Charlie becoming a regular fixture in Europe's most prestigious concert halls.

It's easy to understand his broad appeal. Splitting his time between melancholic piano and the insistent pulse of nylon string guitar, Charlie delivers characterful songs both restrained and joyfully expressed. Add his warm, evocative voice and something timeless and exhilarating falls into place.

Now Charlie Cunningham returns with the announcement of his eagerly anticipated third album Frame; to be released March 31 2023 (BMG). He launches the album alongside its lead single 'So It Seems.' Before embarking on a European and UK headline tour, Cunningham will play two special solo acoustic shows in the US in Los Angeles and Brooklyn.

Tour Dates

February 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

March 1 - Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust

US dates on-sale November 18. Tickets will be available here.

His most ambitious album to date, Frame sees Charlie expand upon his singer-songwriter roots with an album of lush, delicate songs brimming with poised references to art rock, golden era jazz, and neo-classical composition - all the while maintaining his masterful pared-back and clear-eyed musicality.

Charlie says of the record, 'We are the sum of the competing aspects of our personalities-these songs are conversations between mine. Learning to accept, or even embrace the conflicting parts of ourselves is a matter of self-preservation.'

The album's first single 'So It Seems' holds a brittle line between hopeful forward motion and quiet reflection.

Watch the new music video here: