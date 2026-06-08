Charli xcx Sets 'Music, Fashion, Film' Tour in Support of New Album

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Charli xcx has unveiled dates for the ‘Music, Fashion, Film Tour’, promoted by Live Nation. In support of her new album, Charli will headline arenas across North America through September & October, including two nights at both Brooklyn’s Barclay Center and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, with special guest underscores joining on all dates.

Charli’s new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ is released Friday, 24th July and will include the tracks ‘SS26’ and ‘Rock Music’. The artwork, shot by Aidan Zamiri, features John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese. It is available to pre-order HERE.

To participate in the Charli xcx Artist Presale on Friday, June 12 at 9am local time, fans must sign up HERE by Wednesday, June 10 at 11pm ET. No codes are needed. Remaining tickets will be available via the general onsale starting Friday, June 12 at 1pm local time here.

Charli will also offer ‘Angel Tickets’ on the ‘Music, Fashion, Film Tour,' a limited number of $20 tickets, which will be made available in August. Once the purchase window for these tickets opens in August, tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a maximum of two per order. Seats will be assigned together, with locations revealed on the day of show at venue box office pickup. Ticket locations may include limited view, lower and upper levels, as well as GA Floor. Taxes and fees will be on top of the $20 price and tickets are non-transferrable. More details to be announced.

A limited number of charity tickets will also be available in the first five rows of each venue, with 50% of the net proceeds from these tickets going to Transgender Law Center, to help with their mission of ensuring the right of all transgender people to make their own choices and live freely, safely and authentically.

Charli xcx's career spans music and film, having written the soundtrack album for the recent film ‘Wuthering Heights’, and wrote and produced the original soundtrack for the A24 Feature ‘Mother Mary’ alongside Jack Antonoff and Anne Hathaway. She plays herself in the mockumentary The Moment, which was released earlier this year.

In addition, the performer stars in Daniel Goldhaber’s remake of 1978 cult horror ‘Faces of Death’, Greg Araki’s erotic thriller ‘I Want Your Sex’, Cathy Yan’s independent film ‘The Gallerist’, Julia Jackman’s period fantasy ‘100 Nights Of Hero’, Romain Gavras’ satirical action ‘Sacrifice’ and Pete Ohs’ intimate drama ‘Erupcja’.

As a recording artist, Charli has accrued three Grammy Awards and three Billboard Music Awards, among a plethora of other accolades.

Charli xcx Live Dates 2026:

Fri 31 Jul 2026 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Fri 07 Aug 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

Fri 28 Aug 2026 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Sat 29 Aug 2026 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

Fri 11 Sep 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon 14 Sep 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Tue 15 Sep 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Mon 21 Sep 2026 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thu 24 Sep 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Mon 28 Sep 2026 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri 02 Oct 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Tue 06 Oct 2026 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri 09 Oct 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Wed 14 Oct 2026 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sat 17 Oct 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun 18 Oct 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Wed 21 Oct 2026 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Fri 23 Oct 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

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