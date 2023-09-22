After building up a cult-like fanbase over the past year with a steady wave of irresistible album singles, Midwestern darling and imminent pop star Chappell Roan delivers her highly anticipated debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, out today via Amusement/Island Records.

Next week, Chappell Roan will embark on her headlining Midwest Princess Tour, kicking off September 25 in Roseville, CA. Tickets on sale Click Here.

In February and March of 2024, Chappell Roan will join Olivia Rodrigo as support for select dates along her 2024 Guts World Tour.

A technicolor celebration of self-discovery and transformation, The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess tracks Chappell’s cinematic journey of falling in queer love for the first time, while embracing all the messy and imperfect moments in-between.

Penned by Chappell alongside Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Guts), the project’s early 2022 singles like “Naked in Manhattan,” and “Casual” have been praised for their “coming-of-age exuberance” (NPR) and “biting candor” (Pitchfork).

The album touches every genre from the euphoric dance-pop of “My Kink Is Karma,” introspective acoustic guitar ballads like “Kaleidoscope,” the country-pop “Red Wine Supernova,” and the punky singalong charisma “HOT TO GO!”.

Her synth-pop smash breakthrough, 2020’s “Pink Pony Club”, set the tone for Chappell’s evolution into her own version of pop stardom: a small town rhinestone cowgirl delivering euphoric, heartfelt bangers, and a queer icon for a generation.

Tonight, queer bars in seven major cities will host themed album release listening parties complete with raffles for tickets to Chappell’s Midwest Princess Tour, drag performances, karaoke, costumes and dancing: Chicago @ Sidetrack (Pink Pony Club Theme), New York City @ Cubbyhole (Slumber Party Theme), Detroit @ Gigi’s (Rainbow Theme), Portland @ Doc Marie’s (Pink Pony Club Theme), Nashville @ The Lipstick Lounge (Space Theme), Los Angeles @ Or Bar (My Kink is Karma Theme), and London @ The Grace (Chappell Universe Theme).

About her debut album Chappell says, “After 4 years in the making comes my 14-song album holding stories of unearthing my true self and fearlessly embracing queerness. My whole project is a rebellion to how I was raised. I want what I never had—a safe place to dress, sing, and dance however you want to, and be who you truly are. I think the album encapsulates the whole process of birthing a new me and then ultimately abandoning it.

That push and pull is a perfect example of me obsessing over my dream but despising it at the same time. The music made me evolve. With the contrast of my Midwestern upbringing and living in one of the biggest cities in the U.S., ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ mirrors the rollercoaster of becoming the popstar I always wanted to be.”

Leading up to her North American headlining Midwest Princess Tour, already sold out in 23 cities including two Brooklyn Steel shows, Chappell celebrated the album with a free show in her hometown on September 20 at Springfield, Missouri’s Gillioz Theatre, complete with a pageant for fans, a red carpet entrance, themed drinks and more—all in support of local LGBTQ space The Glo Center.

The subsequent Midwest Princess Tour will scale up her intoxicating live show experience across the US and Canada. Additionally, a limited number of tickets will be awarded as show “scholarships” for fans facing financial difficulties in an effort to keep attendance affordable and shows accessible across the wide-spanning tour.

An electrifying performer, Chappell wrapped her debut headline Naked in North America tour in March, selling-out all tour stops including New York (Webster Hall), Los Angeles (The Fonda), San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto and more.

Featuring opening sets from drag queens, each night incorporated a different dress theme (like “homecoming dance” and “goth, grunge, and glitter”). The ecstatic shows earned universal praise for Chappell’s exhilarating performances and for creating a “glamorous safe space,” and “disco dance party where everyone can feel like the most fun, the most free version of themselves,” in rooms bursting at the seams with energy.

The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess is a courageous, semi-autobiographical statement allowing Chappell Roan to continue to connect with her growing fanbase by championing open and honest expression of identity and unapologetic sexuality. With her bold pop hooks, sex positivity, honest songwriting, and expressive style and spirit, she has already earned press nods from Pitchfork, NPR, MTV, Vulture, Billboard, V Magazine, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more.

This year, Chappell was named Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist of 2023. Through her punchy bangers that combine fantastical narratives and heart-bearing self-reflection, the LA-based singer, songwriter, and performer received well-deserved traction in both the digital and live music world paving the way for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and more live shows coming this year.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

NORTH AMERICAN MIDWEST PRINCESS TOUR DATES

September 25 — Goldfield Trading Post, Roseville, CA SOLD OUT

September 27 — The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT SOLD OUT

September 29 — Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO SOLD OUT

October 1 — First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN SOLD OUT

October 3 — The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall, Milwaukee, WI

October 4 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

October 5 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

October 7 — Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville TN SOLD OUT

October 8 — Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN SOLD OUT

October 10 — Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI SOLD OUT

October 11 — The Opera House, Toronto, ON SOLD OUT

October 12 — Théâtre Fairmount, Montreal QC

October 14 — The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

October 15 — House of Blues, Boston, MA SOLD OUT

October 17 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

October 18 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

October 20 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC SOLD OUT

October 21 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC SOLD OUT

October 22 — The Underground, Charlotte, NC SOLD OUT

October 24 — Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA SOLD OUT

October 25 — The Beacham, Orlando, FL

October 26 — Revolution, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 28 — Joy Theater, New Orleans, LA

October 29 — House of Blues, Houston, TX

October 31 — House of Blues, Dallas, TX

November 1 — Scoot Inn, Austin, TX SOLD OUT

November 3 — The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

November 5 — 24 Oxford, Las Vegas, NV

November 7 — The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA SOLD OUT

November 9 — Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR SOLD OUT

November 10 — Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC SOLD OUT

November 11 — Showbox, Seattle, WA SOLD OUT

November 14 — The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

AUSTRALIA/EU/UK DATES

November 24 — Liberty Hall, Sydney, AUS

November 25 — MELT Festival, Brisbane, AUS

November 26 — 170 Russell, Melbourne, AUS

November 27 — Soundbox, Melbourne, AUS

December 3 — LARK, Berlin, DE

December 5 — Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

December 6 — Les Etoiles Theatre, Paris, FR

December 7 — Heaven, London, UK