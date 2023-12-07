Chad Perrone to Celebrate New Album at City Winery Boston

Chad Perrone performs at City Winery Boston, Thursday Dec. 21st at 7:30pm (doors at 6pm).

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 3 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour Photo 4 Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour

Chad Perrone to Celebrate New Album at City Winery Boston

An important presence in the Boston music community since the early 2000s as lead singer of the band Averi,  singer-songwriter Chad Perrone will celebrate the release of his new solo record What Would I Leave You With, on Thursday, December 21st at City Winery Boston. Tickets and information can be found at citywineryboston.com

For the better part of two decades, Perrone has brought his patented brand of soaring pop rock to stages across New England, both as solo performer and with Averi.  The band released two albums and shared the stage with the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Goo Goo Dolls, Sting, Guster, Barenaked Ladies, Hanson, Gavin DeGraw, and even the Backstreet Boys. Since then, Perrone has carved out a niche for himself as an independent solo artist, releasing four acclaimed records under his own name.  

Chad Perrone to Celebrate New Album at City Winery Boston As a solo artist, Chad released  2014's Kaleidoscope, which earned a 9.5 out of 10 from AbsolutePunk.net, who praised Perrone as "arguably the single best-kept secret in the entire music industry." Chad's other solo LPs—2006's Used to Dream, 2008's Wake, and 2010's Release— received considerable acclaim as well, from publications such as AlternativeAddiction.com, Blast Magazine, the UK's Inner Ear Media. 

What Would I Leave You With is, “the most personal album I've ever put out into the world,” said Chad about the new release.  “Every song is about me… and my struggles… and this journey. And that leaves me feeling a bit scared…and very vulnerable. 

“As it happens in life, I stumbled into a hole. And I was resentful that it felt like no one knew of the darkness I sat in. At some point I even got comfortable in the dark, and eventually felt as though I was where I deserved to be,  based on who I ‘thought' I was. Luckily, I didn't wait for the proverbial elevator to get to the very bottom before I decided to get off. The boy in the hole wasn't who I was or who I wanted to be remembered as. So, right around three years ago I made efforts to climb out.” 

What Would I Leave You With is available on all streaming platforms under Chad Perrone. 

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.  

Chad Perrone performs at City Winery Boston, Thursday Dec. 21st at 7:30pm (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information visit citywinery.com/boston.  City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.  



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Asha Jefferies Releases Keep My Shit Together Photo
Asha Jefferies Releases 'Keep My Shit Together'

Brisbane, Australia based indie-pop riser Asha Jefferies has unveiled her new single 'Keep My Shit Together,' expanding on her sound that lies between the indie folk arrangements and melancholic pop songs of Angel Olsen & Big Thief and a sense of fun and optimism that could be filed alongside Sheryl Crow.

2
Ariana Teases New Music; WICKED Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Says No One Is Ready Photo
Ariana Teases New Music; WICKED Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Says 'No One Is Ready'

Ariana Grande took to Instagram this morning to share a look inside what is believed to be her next studio album. The Grammy-winner's post includes seven slides of Grande mixing and producing music, possibly signaling that the album vocals have been recorded and the album is in its mixing stage. WICKED's Cynthia Erivo and Jon M. Chu commented.

3
JOE WONG Shares Waiting & Announces New Shows Photo
JOE WONG Shares 'Waiting' & Announces New Shows

The maximalist balladeer returns with the album's second single, “Waiting,” performed by Wong and featuring guitars and backing vocals from co-producer Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Helium, Wild Flag). “Waiting” will also appear on the upcoming Netflix animated show, Carol and the End of the World

4
HOVVDY Release New Single Bubba Photo
HOVVDY Release New Single 'Bubba'

Hovvdy, the Texas duo composed of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, release “Bubba,” a piano-driven new single produced by the band with Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, Dijon) and Ben Littlejohn, out now via Arts & Crafts. The track follows the release of “Jean,” the band's latest single. Plus, check out tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO