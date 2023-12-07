Chad Perrone to Celebrate New Album at City Winery Boston

An important presence in the Boston music community since the early 2000s as lead singer of the band Averi, singer-songwriter Chad Perrone will celebrate the release of his new solo record What Would I Leave You With, on Thursday, December 21st at City Winery Boston. Tickets and information can be found at citywineryboston.com.

For the better part of two decades, Perrone has brought his patented brand of soaring pop rock to stages across New England, both as solo performer and with Averi. The band released two albums and shared the stage with the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Goo Goo Dolls, Sting, Guster, Barenaked Ladies, Hanson, Gavin DeGraw, and even the Backstreet Boys. Since then, Perrone has carved out a niche for himself as an independent solo artist, releasing four acclaimed records under his own name.

As a solo artist, Chad released 2014's Kaleidoscope, which earned a 9.5 out of 10 from AbsolutePunk.net, who praised Perrone as "arguably the single best-kept secret in the entire music industry." Chad's other solo LPs—2006's Used to Dream, 2008's Wake, and 2010's Release— received considerable acclaim as well, from publications such as AlternativeAddiction.com, Blast Magazine, the UK's Inner Ear Media.

What Would I Leave You With is, “the most personal album I've ever put out into the world,” said Chad about the new release. “Every song is about me… and my struggles… and this journey. And that leaves me feeling a bit scared…and very vulnerable.

“As it happens in life, I stumbled into a hole. And I was resentful that it felt like no one knew of the darkness I sat in. At some point I even got comfortable in the dark, and eventually felt as though I was where I deserved to be, based on who I ‘thought' I was. Luckily, I didn't wait for the proverbial elevator to get to the very bottom before I decided to get off. The boy in the hole wasn't who I was or who I wanted to be remembered as. So, right around three years ago I made efforts to climb out.”

What Would I Leave You With is available on all streaming platforms under Chad Perrone.

Chad Perrone performs at City Winery Boston, Thursday Dec. 21st at 7:30pm (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.