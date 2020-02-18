Cecile Believe Announces Debut EP MADE IN HEAVEN

The voice is a powerful medium. Cecile Believe's is unmistakable. Using her unique voice and production Cecile Believe searches to connect pop, sound design and experimental music and asks the question - what is the energetic thread that connects multiple sonic worlds?

Cecile Believe has today announced her debut EP, Made In Heaven to be released on May 8th. Along with the news of the EP is new music from the now LA based artist in the form of "Last Thing He Said To Me In Person". The song is accompanied by a video chronicling the director, Zoe Chait's life from the last year. Cecile tells us "The video for "Last Thing He Said To Me In Person" moves with the song in emotion and energy, a collage of memories from early morning after-hours to nude swimming in the Mediterranean and a lover's last glance, we are in transit between waves of happiness and melancholy that so often go together in life."

In 2017, Cecile relocated to Los Angeles from Montréal, ready to open a collaborative chapter to her craft. Among the results was her involvement on SOPHIE's Grammy-nominated album Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides. Co-writer and vocalist on the album, Cecile earned widespread critical acclaim including from Pitchfork who wrote "The greatest emotional load is carried by Believe's towering lead vocal, which boldly walks a tightrope stretched between the deeply affecting and the over-the-top."

On Made in Heaven, Cecile uses a painter's approach to sonics, exploiting the bones of Pop to push new forms that are at once familiar and foreign. Edges are blurred, and a soft focus is created. Unconcerned with genre, these songs are propelled by expression, sensuality and a committed search for freedom. Languid, spatial soundscapes bring the audience through scenes of longing, release, euphoria and pure Pop buoyancy. Despite dark passages, Made In Heaven is emphatically positive, pointing to the stars for ultimate guidance, urging the audience to remember the beauty of life.

The EP's lead single, "Last Thing He Said To Me In Person" is a lullaby with an 808 backbone. It's a statement of fallible truth - an ode to a moment of clarity, and a lament when that clarity is lost again.

Tracklisting

1. Made In Heaven

2. Last Thing He Said To Me In Person

3. Living My Life Over

4. Yellowjacket

5. 7PM

6. 7PM (Accretion Disk Edit)

7. Dissociation

8. Pick Up The Phone

9. Already Come

Photo Credit: Zoe Chait





