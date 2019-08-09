Cavetown Releases New Song FEB 14
20-year-old U.K. singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cavetown just shared his new song "Feb 14" today on Sire Records. The release is accompanied by an intimate live video filmed at London's Hoxton Hall, where Cavetown performed three sold-out shows earlier this year.
Cavetown is about to hit the road again, where he has a ton of sold-out headline dates through the end of the year in North America, Europe and the U.K. He recently added a second night at Webster Hall in New York (as well as in Boston and Chicago). Check out a full list of dates below.
Listen to "Feb 14" HERE
Watch "Feb 14" Live Video HERE:
Upcoming Headline Tour Dates
Aug. 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Oz *SOLD OUT*
Aug. 10 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom Frankfurt *SOLD OUT*
Aug. 12 - Wien, AT - Flex *SOLD OUT*
Aug. 13 - Budapest, HU - Hajogyari Sziget
Aug. 14 - Praha 7, CZ - Cross Club
Aug. 15 - Warszawa, PL - Hydrozagadka*SOLD OUT*
Aug. 16 - Leipzig, DE - Naumanns *SOLD OUT*
Aug. 23 - Wetherby, UK - Reading & Leeds
Aug. 24 - Portsmouth, UK - Victorious Festival
Aug. 25 - Reading, UK - Reading & Leeds
Oct. 2 - Ithaca, NY - The Haunt
Oct. 3 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *SOLD OUT*
Oct. 4 - Columbus, OH - Athenaum Theatre
Oct. 5 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall (SECOND NIGHT ADDED!)
Oct. 6 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Oct. 8 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Oct. 9 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater
Oct. 11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Oct. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Oct. 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *SOLD OUT*
Oct. 15 - Vancouver, BC - Venue *SOLD OUT*
Oct. 16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *SOLD OUT*
Oct. 18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
Oct. 19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *SOLD OUT*
Oct. 22 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
Oct. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *SOLD OUT*
Oct. 25 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Oct. 26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 27 - Dallas, TX - The Ganada Theater
Oct. 29 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *SOLD OUT*
Oct. 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Nov. 1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry *SOLD OUT*
Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA *SOLD OUT*
Nov. 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
Nov. 4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Nov. 6 - Boston, MA - The Royale (SECOND NIGHT ADDED!)
Nov. 7 - Boston, MA - The Royale *SOLD OUT*
Nov. 8 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Nov. 9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (SECOND NIGHT ADDED!)
Dec. 1 - Southampton, UK - Engine Roomsˆ *SOLD OUT*
Dec. 2 - Birmingam, UK - 02 Academyˆ *SOLD OUT*
Dec. 3 - Norwich, UK - Epicˆ
Dec. 5 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club (Main Room)ˆ *SOLD OUT*
Dec. 6 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage° *SOLD OUT*
Dec. 7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2° *SOLD OUT*
Dec. 8 - Dublin, IE - Dublin Academy Green Room° *SOLD OUT*
Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece° *SOLD OUT*
Dec. 12 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom° *SOLD OUT*
Feb. 21 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
Feb. 23 - Belfast, UK - Oh Yeah Music Centre
Feb. 24 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Studio Warehouse
Feb. 26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
Feb. 27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
Feb. 29 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
ˆ = with Simi
° = with spookyghostboy