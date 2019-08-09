Cavetown Releases New Song FEB 14

20-year-old U.K. singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cavetown just shared his new song "Feb 14" today on Sire Records. The release is accompanied by an intimate live video filmed at London's Hoxton Hall, where Cavetown performed three sold-out shows earlier this year.

Cavetown is about to hit the road again, where he has a ton of sold-out headline dates through the end of the year in North America, Europe and the U.K. He recently added a second night at Webster Hall in New York (as well as in Boston and Chicago). Check out a full list of dates below.

For more info on Cavetown, click here.

Listen to "Feb 14" HERE

Watch "Feb 14" Live Video HERE:

Upcoming Headline Tour Dates

Aug. 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Oz *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 10 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom Frankfurt *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 12 - Wien, AT - Flex *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 13 - Budapest, HU - Hajogyari Sziget

Aug. 14 - Praha 7, CZ - Cross Club

Aug. 15 - Warszawa, PL - Hydrozagadka*SOLD OUT*

Aug. 16 - Leipzig, DE - Naumanns *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 23 - Wetherby, UK - Reading & Leeds

Aug. 24 - Portsmouth, UK - Victorious Festival

Aug. 25 - Reading, UK - Reading & Leeds

Oct. 2 - Ithaca, NY - The Haunt

Oct. 3 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *SOLD OUT*

Oct. 4 - Columbus, OH - Athenaum Theatre

Oct. 5 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall (SECOND NIGHT ADDED!)

Oct. 6 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*

Oct. 8 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Oct. 9 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater

Oct. 11 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

Oct. 15 - Vancouver, BC - Venue *SOLD OUT*

Oct. 16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *SOLD OUT*

Oct. 18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Oct. 19 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *SOLD OUT*

Oct. 22 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

Oct. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

Oct. 25 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Oct. 26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 27 - Dallas, TX - The Ganada Theater

Oct. 29 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *SOLD OUT*

Oct. 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Nov. 1 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry *SOLD OUT*

Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA *SOLD OUT*

Nov. 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

Nov. 4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Nov. 6 - Boston, MA - The Royale (SECOND NIGHT ADDED!)

Nov. 7 - Boston, MA - The Royale *SOLD OUT*

Nov. 8 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*

Nov. 9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (SECOND NIGHT ADDED!)

Dec. 1 - Southampton, UK - Engine Roomsˆ *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 2 - Birmingam, UK - 02 Academyˆ *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 3 - Norwich, UK - Epicˆ

Dec. 5 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club (Main Room)ˆ *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 6 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage° *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 7 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2° *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 8 - Dublin, IE - Dublin Academy Green Room° *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 10 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece° *SOLD OUT*

Dec. 12 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom° *SOLD OUT*

Feb. 21 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

Feb. 23 - Belfast, UK - Oh Yeah Music Centre

Feb. 24 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Studio Warehouse

Feb. 26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Feb. 29 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

ˆ = with Simi

° = with spookyghostboy





