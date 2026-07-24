Casandra Releases New Album 'Isla Tranquilita'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Casandra has released a new album titled ISLA TRANQUILITA, according to a press announcement from the artist.

Expanding upon the ISLA TRANQUILITA EP released in May, the 13-track LP invites listeners deeper into CASANDRA's richly imagined world, transforming a deeply personal story of heritage, healing, and remembrance into a cinematic musical journey.

Translating to 'little island of peace,' the new album is a love letter to her Cuban roots and late great-aunt Teresa who helped keep those traditions alive throughout her childhood in Miami. A constant source of comfort, Teresa would remind CASANDRA to 'tranquilita' whenever life felt overwhelming, encouraging her to find stillness and peace amid chaos. Years later, CASANDRA carries that message forward through music, creating a sanctuary where family memories, hidden truths, and reclaimed roots can exist in harmony.

Blending contemporary R&B with Cuban soul, alt-pop, and electronic influences, ISLA TRANQUILITA unfolds like a dreamlike escape, where vibrant rhythms meet intimate storytelling. Written in both English and Spanish, the album moves fluidly between moments of joy, longing, grief, and healing, with CASANDRA's ethereal vocals guiding listeners through a world inspired by the landscapes, sounds, and emotions of her upbringing.

The full-length album expands the original EP with seven new tracks, including 'MUÑEQUITA,' 'FELL FROM A TREE THEY SAID,' 'HOURGLASS,' 'BUENA SUERTA,' 'SUMMON FIRE,' 'RESERVED 4 ME,' and 'TEARPROOF,' each offering another glimpse into the expansive universe CASANDRA has created.

CASANDRA's work has always served as both mirror and sanctuary, creating an intimate space where imagination, sensuality, healing, and freedom converge. Homeschooled for much of her childhood, she developed a deep connection to self-expression and her own inner landscape from an early age, a foundation that continues to inform her artistry today. Having released music since her teenage years, CASANDRA has spent over a decade honing a singular creative voice rooted in emotional honesty and vulnerability.

With ISLA TRANQUILITA, CASANDRA enters a new era defined by deeper connection, self-discovery, and the freedom to fully embrace every part of herself.

ISLA TRANQUILITA is available on all streaming platforms at https://greentea.lnk.to/454008-ISLATRANQUILITA.

Photo Credit: Jenny Rose Gialketsis



Photo Credit: Jenny Rose Gialketsis

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...