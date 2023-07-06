Carly Rae Jepsen to Release 'The Loveliest Time' Album Next Month

The new project will be released on August 6.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Carly Rae Jepsen will be released "The Loveliest Time," the B-sides to her recent album "The Loneliest Time," on August 6. The new album was heralded by the release of "Shy Boy."

"At this point you know me so well that I won’t even tease about a b sides. It’s almost disrespectful because you know that it’s coming. And in fact this is the time to announce that it’s here. It’s done and a month from now The Loveliest Time will be all yours," Jepsen said in a Tweet.

While the "Call Me Maybe" hitmaker has previously released the B-sides of her past albums like "Dedicated," "E*MO*TION," and more, she reveals that the new album is more of a project that completes its predecessor.

"I can’t really call it a b sides as if these were cast off ideas - it’s the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love and loneliness and myself," she shared.

No doubt, "Shy Boy" will be a highlight of Jepsen's live set when she embarks upon a run of summer dates in New York and Los Angeles - a third show has just been added for the latter due to immediate sell out of all dates. See all tour dates below.

“Shy Boy” is available now at all digital retailers via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. Watch the visualizer for “Shy Boy” below.

Produced by James Ford, “Shy Boy” is the pop phenomenon’s first new single since releasing her critically acclaimed The Loneliest Time album in 2022. Introspective and effervescent, it offered a deep dive into Jepsen's creative process, expanding upon the multi-layered soundscapes she created on 2019's Dedicated and 2020's Dedicated Side B as well as 2015’s critically lauded and culture-defining E*MO*TION — a project that spawned beloved bangers like "Run Away With Me" and "Your Type."

Jepsen's army of fans will be able to catch her in a handful of very special engagements in Los Angeles and New York this summer. The four original dates — two in each city — sold out immediately, prompting a third night to be added at The Bellwether in L.A. due to the incredible demand.

The solo run will follow a string of shows with indie darlings boygenius and performances at major summer festivals including Lollapalooza and Osheaga.  With irresistible anthems like "Shy Boy" in the mix, each and every show promises to be a tour de force of joyous pop. See the full list of tour dates below and get tickets HERE.

Tour Dates for Carly Rae Jepsen

August 7 -    New York, NY -  The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT

August 8 -    New York, NY -  The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT

August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

August 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Photo by: Jasmine Safaeia






