Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright Release New Single 'The Loneliest Time'

Jepsen's new album will be released on October 21.

Oct. 07, 2022  

GRAMMY®-, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases the sparkling, disco inspired title track to her upcoming album The Loneliest Time.

The last single to be released from her highly anticipated album, "The Loneliest Time" sees her playing out a fantastical duet with her musical hero Rufus Wainwright. "The Loneliest Time" is available now at all digital retailers. Watch the visualizer below!

Produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Carly before most notably on the song "Julien," and co-written by Jepsen, Shearer and Nate Cyphert "TheLoneliest Time" follows the release of "Talking To Yourself", "Beach House" and "Western Wind."

All four songs will be featured on Jepsen's fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, set for release October 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. The Loneliest Time is available for pre-order HERE.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here:




