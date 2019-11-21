Camila Cabello Announces June 2020 UK & Ireland Tour

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum and chart-topping singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has announced she is bringing The Romance Tour to the UK & Ireland in June 2020. Fans can pre-order upcoming album ROMANCE, out December 6th via SYCO/Epic Records, now! Kicking off with her massive global hit "Señorita" with Shawn Mendes which has garnered over 2 billion streams to date and hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Camila has continued to tease us with selections "Shameless," "Liar," "Cry For Me," and "Easy" from her highly anticipated sophomore album ROMANCE. Upon pre-ordering the album, fans will immediately unlock instant grat downloads of "Señorita," "Shameless," "Liar," "Cry For Me," and "Easy" along with brand new track, "Living Proof."

Fans can pre-order ROMANCE and limited-edition merch here to access ticket pre-sale on November 26th. Live Nation pre-sale available from November 28th at 9am and general on sale from November 29th at 9am. For ticket information, please visit: https://romance.camilacabello.com // www.livenation.co.uk/artist/camila-cabello-tickets

UK & Ireland Tour | June 2020

*pre-ordering the album provides access to pre-sale tickets and is not guarantee of tickets. No purchase necessary

1st June - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena - UK

2nd June - Leeds, First Direct Arena - UK

4th June - Manchester, Manchester Arena - UK

8th June - Dublin, 3Arena - Ireland

9th June - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro - UK

11th June - London, The O2 - UK

Pre-order album ROMANCE here to access ticket pre-sale on November 26th

Tickets go on sale on Friday 29 November at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk

Live Nation pre-sale available from November 28th - info here

www.livenation.co.uk/artist/camila-cabello-tickets





Related Articles View More Music Stories