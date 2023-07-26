Cafuné Announce New EP 'Love Songs for the End'

Cafuné - the NYC-based duo of singer/songwriter Sedona Schat and writer/producer Noah Yoo – have announced a new EP titled Love Songs for the End and shared “Demise,” a brand-new single from the forthcoming release. Available today on all streaming platforms, “Demise” is co-produced by Imad Royal (Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen) and sees the band examining the mindsets and patterns that often lead us to getting in our own way.

Elaborating on “Demise,” Schat shared, “We wrote 'Demise' about feeling mentally stuck in that internal dialogue of being unkind to yourself; trapped in decision paralysis, silencing yourself for fear of being misunderstood. Sometimes it’s helpful to laugh at yourself to get over these self-sabotaging patterns.”

Set for release on October 13th via Elektra Entertainment, Love Songs for the End, finds Cafuné extending the arc established on their 2015 debut EP Love Songs for Other People.

Speaking on the new collection, Yoo elaborated, “Love Songs for the End ponders the inevitable conclusion of it all – but not in a doomer-y way. Relationships untangle and disintegrate as quickly as they form. Endings can be sad, but they don’t have to be. The title is also a thank you to the listeners who’ve held us down from our first EP – you know who you are. This is for you.”

Furthermore, Love Songs for the End will also feature the band’s recent standalone single “Perspective,” with the full EP tracklist and artwork to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Love Songs for the End marks the first new EP from Cafuné since their signing to Elektra Entertainment and the release of their 2021 debut album Running. Originally released via Cafuné’s own Aurelians Club label, Running features the band’s platinum certified breakout hit “Tek It,” which reached the Top 5 at Alternative Radio, hit #1 on Billboard’s “Bubbling Under Hot 100” chart, and has since logged over half a billion streams to date.

In the wake of their sold-out 2023 North American headline tour, Cafuné are set to return to the stage next week with a special New York City performance at Elsewhere’s Rooftop (August 2nd), followed by their debut performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza (August 4th). The band will then head overseas for a quick run of headline shows and supporting dates with Cavetown [Full Itinerary Below]. For tickets and more information on Cafuné’s upcoming tour dates, visit here.

Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo have been recording alternative pop songs together as Cafuné since their days as NYU students in the mid-2010s. Self-produced and almost entirely recorded by the duo at their homes, mostly during the pandemic, their debut album Running is a record born in isolation.

It peers out at a world that feels like it’s on the precipice of disaster, considering what it means to get older, to carve out a future for yourself. It’s a labor of the duo’s friendship, of doing the work and trying to figure out what the way forward is, even when it seems like there’s no end in sight. It’s a record of growing old and growing up, of making something you can move to—whether you’re alone in a room, in a sweaty club with all of your friends, or driving away to someplace better.

CAFUNÉ 2023 TOUR DATES

JUL 29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - ALT 104.5 PRESENTS FISHTOWN FESTIVAL BLOCK PARTY

AUG 2 - BROOKLYN, NY - ELSEWHERE (ROOFTOP)*

AUG 4 - CHICAGO, IL - LOLLAPALOOZA

SEP 16 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - AB CLUB*

SEP 17 - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – PARADISO*

SEP 19 - PARIS, FRANCE - L’OLYMPIA^

SEP 20 - UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - TIVOLI VREDENBURG^

SEP 21 - COLOGNE, GERMANY - PALLADIUM COLOGNE^

SEP 22 - UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - TIVOLI VREDENBURG^

SEP 24 - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - ALEXANDRA PALACE GREAT HALL^

SEP 26 - MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - DEAF INSTITUTE*

SEP 27 - GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM - SWG3 POETRY CLUB*

*Headline Date

^ Supporting Cavetown

PHOTO CREDIT: SAM WILLIAMS﻿