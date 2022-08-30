Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COMPLETIONS Releases New Single From Upcoming Album

COMPLETIONS Releases New Single From Upcoming Album

His new album, I Needed Help, will be released on September 23, 2022

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Earlier this month, Portland OR multi-instrumentalist COMPLETIONS announced that his forthcoming debut full-length album - titled I Needed Help - will be released on September 23, 2022 and is available for pre-order now.

Today, COMPLETIONS has released the second single from the album - "Ornamental" - alongside a MUSIC VIDEO for the track. The single is available across all digital streaming platforms and Bandcamp now.

COMPLETIONS is the songwriting project of Shawn Alpay who is primarily known for his work as a session and touring cellist performing alongside FATHER JOHN MISTY, WHITNEY, LAURA STEVENSON, MATT POND PA, HOW TO DRESS WELL and many others.

Alpay is also a producer, formerly working as the in-house engineer at John Vanderslice's Tiny Telephone Studio in Oakland, CA. But being occupied by all of these projects meant that his own creations remained de-prioritized and half-done. Alpay named his project Completions as an internal reminder to finish things he starts.

The last couple of years have presented Alpay a great, if grim, opportunity to reckon with a lifetime of only relying on himself. Extensive work in mindfulness therapy, becoming newly married, and enduring a major spinal surgery all laid the creative foundation for a batch of songs that circle around a singular theme: how can we let other people in, especially when we don't want to?

With that in mind, Alpay fleshed out the album arrangements by leaning on several friends to contribute to the album aptly titled I Needed Help, including Dave Depper (Death Cab for Cutie), Kelly Pratt (Father John Misty, Beirut), and Laura Stevenson. 100% of the album was self-recorded by the players in their home studios while the world had ground to a halt. Alpay mixed the album himself (some self-dependent habits never die!), and it was mastered by Adam Gonsalves (Elliott Smith, Sufjan Stevens).

While his stage and studio output have primarily been through the medium of cello, and though the composition of I Needed Help began in the solitary expression of just cello and voice, many of the album's arrangements are fully fleshed-out rock band arrangements, seeing Alpay performing vocals, guitar, and bass.

Watch the new music video here:

Completions Tour Dates

Thu 9/1 Portland, OR @ Sofar Sounds
Fri 9/2 Seattle, WA @ Sofar Sounds
Sat 9/3 Vancouver, BC @ Sofar Sounds
Sun 9/4 Eugene, OR @ House show
Wed 9/7 Sacramento, CA @ Sofar Sounds
Thu 9/8 San Francisco, CA @ Sofar Sounds
Fri 9/9 Modesto, CA @ Cafe Deva
Sat 9/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Sofar Sounds
Sun 9/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Sofar Sounds
Tue 9/13 San Diego, CA @ Sofar Sounds




From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming DateNetflix Sets MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Streaming Date
August 30, 2022

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. The film will also include Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough.
Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'
August 30, 2022

Penned by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox and Dylan Marlowe, “Last Night Lonely” marks each of the songwriter’s first official #1 single, as well as Pardi’s fifth career #1 single to date. “Last Night Lonely” is the lead single from Pardi’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night. Listen to the new single and pre-save the album now!
Trojan Releases 'King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)'Trojan Releases 'King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive)'
August 30, 2022

The album, out on double CD, double vinyl and a deluxe box set, comprises tracks from across the career of the legendary late great Jamaican record producer and artist Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry. The collection will mark the 1st anniversary of his passing, showcasing the very best of his work across his own releases and his productions for other artists.
FOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of FootballFOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of Football
August 30, 2022

Executive produced in partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media (HOFV), Heisman Trophy Winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tim Brown, H2H Productions and NFL Films, THE PERFECT 10 is directed by four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout (“Hard Knocks” and “All or Nothing”) and will air timed to NFL Honors during Super Bowl week.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Tessa Thompson Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ASHJoseph Gordon-Levitt & Tessa Thompson Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ASH
August 30, 2022

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are attached to star in the new sci-fi thriller ASH, directed by Flying Lotus and based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler. XYZ Films and GFC Films are to produce, with Neill Blomkamp (DISTRICT 9) and Echo Lake onboard as exec producers.