COBRA MAN Releases 'Thin Ice' and Announces 'New Paradise I'

Los Angeles power disco duo COBRA MAN releases their new single, "Thin Ice" today, and announces their EP, New Paradise I due on May 20. In support, the duo begins their U.S. spring headlining tour on April 29 at The Fillmore in San Francisco and concludes on May 20 at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, delivering music in the spirit of classic stadium anthems.

COBRA MAN led by Andy Harry and Sarah Rayne, known for their eclectic blend of funk and street punk, quickly gained a reputation with audiences worldwide for their high-energy live performances and fearless revelry.

Their new single, "Thin Ice" features a hard-hitting blend of 80s slasher film soundtracks and heavy metal - an exciting reinvention of classic influences that blend to sound like a perfect soundtrack to an old-school hockey rink brawl.

The 5-track EP rings true as the band's diverse influences effortlessly blend classics like Judas Priest to Pointer Sisters to create an undeniably catchy and powerful ride from start to finish.

"I grew up obsessed with 70s rock, and early 80s electro," said frontman and producer, Andy Harry. "Sarah and I bonded over our love of the same obscure disco music. There aren't many good rock/disco crossover bands. Only a few bands ever gave it a good run. What was missing from a lot of music was the universal feeling those tracks evoke for me and the sense of fun in the songs."

Tour Dates:

04/29/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/30/23 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

05/02/23 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/03/23 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/05/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro

05/07/23 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/09/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/11/23 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/12/23 - Boston, MA @ Royale

05/13/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/14/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/16/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/18/23 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/20/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

COBRA MAN incorporates distinct retro-inspired and neon colors into their albums to artistically provide the crossover of rock and disco throughout their music such as their debut album, New Driveway Soundtrack (2017), followed by Toxic Planet (2018), and the aptly titled Party Destroyer live EP (2019).

Plus, single releases such as "Heatwave," "Light Me Up" and "Bad Feeling" which garnered 2 million streams on Spotify alone, and "Power Up" co-written with Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and Kesha). The duo defines itself by celebration and confidence, as they continue to create well-written and well-produced music and develop anthems for the whole world.

Sarah Rayne and Andy Harry joined forces to create music for skateboard company The Worble's 2017 skate video "New Driveway." Once they got going, the duo simply never stopped.