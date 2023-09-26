CMA Announces Expansive Changes to Its CMA Touring Awards Honors

The CMA Touring Awards recognize vital behind-the-scenes members of the Country Music touring community each year.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

CMA Announces Expansive Changes to Its CMA Touring Awards Honors

The Country Music Association, the premier trade association of the Country Music industry, has announced expansive changes to its CMA Touring Awards, which recognize vital behind-the-scenes members of the Country Music touring community. 

New this year, the 2023 CMA Touring Awards will add five categories to its current 15 categories. CMA members will soon have the opportunity to vote for Crew, Backline Technician, Stage Manager, Support Services Company, and Unsung Hero of the Year. Additionally, a CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award is determined each year by CMA’s Board of Directors.  

Crew of the Year – This award honors the entire crew of a Country Music tour that executed a multi-city run of shows during the eligibility period. The award recognizes the crew that has consistently demonstrated outstanding professionalism, skills, teamwork, hospitality, innovation, and excellence in all aspects of their work.

The crew has raised the bar to the level that others aspire to reach by delivering unforgettable live music experiences. This award is not necessarily for the team supporting the biggest or top selling tour of the year, but for the crew that has clearly demonstrated the most heart and spirit on the road, making the biggest overall contribution to elevating Country Music. 

Backline Technician of the Year – This award goes to a Backline Technician who has demonstrated technical proficiency in ensuring exceptional musician and/or artist support on a Country tour during the eligibility period. 

Stage Manager of the Year – This award goes to a Stage Manager who has been instrumental in organizing and executing a Country tour during the eligibility period. 

Support Services Company of the Year – This award goes to a Support Services Company that has maintained high professional standards and delivered creative and innovative ideas through their services provided to a Country tour during the eligibility period. This may include video, lighting, merchandise, security, sound equipment leasing, transportation, catering, staging, and other touring support services companies.   

Unsung Hero of the Year – This award goes to a Touring Professional who has made invaluable contributions behind the scenes and served as a vital part of a Country tour during the eligibility period. The recipient of this award has gone above and beyond their assigned duties and has worked tirelessly to elevate the overall experience for everyone on the tour. Individuals who are eligible to be nominated in the other CMA Touring Award categories are not eligible to be nominated for this award category. 

In addition to these new categories, the balloting process for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards has also been updated. A Nomination Round will take place between Friday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 19, allowing eligible CMA Professional voting members in the Affiliated, Artist, Composer, Entertainment Services, Musician, Personal Manager, Record Company, Talent Agent, Advertising/Marketing/Communications, Venue, Talent Buyer/Promoter and Touring Personnel categories of membership the opportunity to nominate individuals/companies in all 20 categories while providing a brief explanation for their nomination.

A CMA Touring Awards Nominations Task Force will then review the Top 20 nominated individuals/companies in each category and determine the finalists. The task force is comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable in the field of Country Music touring. A

Final Round of voting between Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 28 will allow eligible CMA Professional voting members to cast their vote amongst the Top 5 to 8 finalists in each category. CMA members are encouraged to keep an eye on their inbox for balloting information. 

"So often, those within our hard-working touring community are the unsung heroes of our business," says Jay Williams, WME Nashville Partner/Co-Head and CMA Awards & Recognition Committee Chair. "As CMA honors excellence within the genre throughout the year, we recognize the Touring Personnel category of CMA's membership is the second largest within the organization. I'm thrilled that our Board has unanimously made the decision to expand our support with the addition of these new categories and processes." 

Stay tuned for additional details regarding the 2023 CMA Touring Awards ceremony, expected to be held in Nashville in early 2024. Music industry professionals working within any genre, as well as college and high school students, can learn about the many benefits of CMA membership Click Here.  

About the CMA Touring Awards  

The CMA Touring Awards, originally called the SRO (Standing Room Only) Awards, were created by the CMA Board of Directors in 1990 to honor outstanding professional achievement within the touring industry. The first awards were presented at a black-tie gala hosted by K.T. Oslin and Roger Miller during CMA’s Entertainment Expo, also known as the Talent Buyers Entertainment Marketplace. The SRO Awards were renamed the CMA Touring Awards in 2016. 

About the Country Music Association  

Founded in 1958, CMA is the premier trade association of the Country Music industry. Representing professionals making a living in Country Music globally, the organization serves as a critical resource of support and information, honors excellence in the genre and provides a forum for industry leadership.

CMA is dedicated to expanding Country Music around the world through a number of core programs and initiatives including the organization’s three annual television properties—the CMA Awards, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas,” all of which air on ABC. The organization’s philanthropic arm, the CMA Foundation, works tirelessly to provide equitable access to music education in order to create impactful change for students and teachers across the United States.   




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for One in a Million Photo
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for 'One in a Million'

Elevating to another level once again, multi-platinum hitmakers Bebe Rexha and David Guetta present the stunning music video for their rapidly rising single “One in a Million.' The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

2
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY Photo
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY

Fans can also join the band for Playa Luna Presents Dead Ahead, an all-inclusive vacation experience in Riviera Cancún, Mexico on January 12-15, 2024. The event will celebrate the Grateful Dead songbook featuring two nights of curated collaborations themed “Dead Ahead” as well as one night of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and more.

3
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour

Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman will launch a 20th Anniversary Tour, featuring an all-new live show celebrating their legacy of uplifting performances. The tour will delight audiences with a fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music, reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

4
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist Photo
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist

On his birthday, Dublin-based singer-songwriter Galvo releases his debut album The HeARTist Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVERVideo: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night FinaleAMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale
Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual EventExclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL