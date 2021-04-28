CLOVES Announces New Album, Shares Single 'Nightmare'

Today, CLOVES - the project of the Australian-born, London-based artist Kaity Dunstan - announces her sophomore album Nightmare On Elmfield Road. Here we see CLOVES put her own experiences with anxiety, depression, and inordinate introspection under a microscope.

Each track offers a glimpse into her inner monologue as she spirals within herself and embarks on a mental health journey for the first time. To execute her vision sonically she enlisted the help of Clarence "Coffee" Jr (Dua Lipa) and Detonate (Sia, Diplo) as well as Hudson Mohawke and Jake Portrait from Unknown Mortal Orchestra. The result is her most impressive and honest album yet.

Alongside the announcement of Nightmare On Elmfield Road, CLOVES teased her upcoming release with a new single - the pensive and downtempo, "Nightmare." "'Nightmare' is about being gaslit by your own Brain," explains CLOVES. " I think a lot of the time when people talk about gaslighting they are touching on how it feels to be manipulated by others, I wanted "Nightmare" to represent how it feels to be getting that same kind of toxicity from conversations with yourself."

Today BBC Radio 1 premiered "Nightmare" as "Hottest Record In The World" on Radio 1's Future Sounds with Annie Mac, who said: "It's such a good song, it's so rich and your voice in it sounds incredible and the music has this depth to it, i can't explain it, but It sounds so high quality, it's brilliant."

Photo Credit: Furmaan Ahmed