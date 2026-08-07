CIVIL TWILIGHT's Steven Dayvid McKellar Releases New EP HARBOR VOL. 2

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Steven Dayvid McKellar, the South African-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, poet, and painter known as the frontman of CIVIL TWILIGHT, has released a new solo EP titled HARBOR VOL. 2 via Moraine Music Group. The four-song collection, written, recorded, and produced entirely by McKellar, centers on uncertainty, doubt, and personal transformation rather than offering resolution or easy answers.

The collection embraces uncertainty, not as something to overcome, but as an essential part of being human. It traces a quiet yet deeply resonant journey through recurring doubt, personal transformation, and the search for something lasting beneath life's constant motion.

Across HARBOR VOL. 2, McKellar explores the moments when what's become familiar begins to unravel. Rather than searching for easy answers, the songs invite listeners to sit with discomfort long enough to discover what remains when old narratives fall away. The result is an intimate meditation on fear, longing, resilience, and ultimately, acceptance.

The collection opens with 'me and the trees' before moving into the hypnotic introspection of 'the nag in me,' which wrestles with the persistent inner voice that refuses to be silenced. On 'terrorfied,' McKellar discovers that fear and exhilaration often arrive hand in hand, embracing change as evidence of a life fully lived. The EP closes with 'my own heart,' written during one of the most difficult periods of his life and ultimately transformed into a testament to healing through love.

'I'm at an age now where I'm having to truly face the rhythm of human time on earth, things circling from childhood and youth and adulthood, patterns appearing... lots of patterns,' McKellar reflects. 'Some things come and go and some things keep circling. And for me, 'the nag' is one of them - a clawing against contentment and a need, a hunger, for...something. We all have our own 'nags.' It's an ongoing dance with ego, a coming to terms with who we truly are.'

That process of examining life's recurring questions continues throughout the EP; by the final notes of closer 'my own heart,' the perspective has shifted. ''my own heart' came from a very low place in my life,' McKellar says. 'Such lack of confidence that I could barely sing. I felt weak, and afraid, and a lifetime away from who I was. My dear, very talented wife guided me through it and helped me write the lyrics. I couldn't have finished it without her. I am in a much nicer season now, thanks to love.'

The result is an EP that finds beauty not in certainty, but in the willingness to remain open to introspection and change. Throughout HARBOR VOL. 2, McKellar's understated production and poetic lyricism create space for reflection, allowing each song to unfold with patience and quiet emotional weight.

McKellar has cultivated a singular artistic voice through music, poetry, and painting. His solo releases, including ETHIO and NAMA, established a reputation for deeply introspective songwriting and expansive creative vision.

HARBOR VOL. 2 follows McKellar's prior solo releases ETHIO and NAMA, the latter of which was praised by UK outlet Velvet Thunder as eclectic and ethereal indie rock. The new EP is available digitally on all major streaming platforms.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...