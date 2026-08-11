CHURCH to Open in Geelong with TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS, BLESS THIS MESS

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Church, a new 150-capacity live music venue in Geelong housed inside a restored 1800s building, is set to open its doors with a weekend of performances. The launch will feature an up-close show by TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS, followed the next day by BLESS THIS MESS, a free, all-ages showcase of local musicians. Surf Coast singer-songwriter Jasmin Adria and local trio THE SHORE are set to open in support of TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS.

Church, Geelong's new home for live music and independent performance, will officially open its doors this Friday 14 August, with new images offering a glimpse inside the intimate 150-capacity venue. Set within a meticulously restored 1800s building, Church will launch with a rare up-close performance by Australian rock favourites Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, followed on Saturday by Bless This Mess, a free, day-long celebration of local talent.

Jasmin Adria and The Shore will kick off the night in the support slot for Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers. This will launch a debut slate of shows designed to showcase artists from Geelong and beyond in a room built for the immediacy and energy of live performance.

The following afternoon on Saturday 15 August, Church will be home to a day-long mini music festival Bless This Mess, a free, all-ages celebration of the region's music community. The six-act line-up brings together the bold, sax-charged rock of Operation Karma; the raw, high-energy sound of Blyss; Bellarine alt-rock and indie-pop outfit Cooldad; Bells Beach trio Motel Neptune and their woozy coastal sound; Geelong singer-songwriter Maddie Jackway; and Torquay folk and roots-rock artist Will Gibb.

Geelong Arts Centre CEO and Creative Director Rhys Holden said, 'The opening weekend will bring to life the vision behind Church: an accessible, artist-led space where independent performers can take creative risks, build audiences and develop their practice.'

'Church has been created to put artists and live performance at the centre of the experience. Central to Church's model is a commitment to removing barriers for independent creatives. Artists presenting work at the venue will not face upfront venue hire costs and will receive technical, production, ticketing and marketing support from Geelong Arts Centre.

'After years of careful restoration, planning and support from our community, it is incredibly exciting to see this room ready to welcome its first artists and audiences.'

Ahead of performing as part of Bless This Mess on Saturday, local artist Maddie Jackway says: 'I'm excited and honoured to be sharing the stage with such an incredible group of local artists and musicians as we celebrate the launch of a venue dedicated to supporting independent talent. It feels like a huge step forward for Geelong's local music scene, and I can't wait to see the community that grows around it. I've been writing some new music that I'm excited to debut in the space, so it should be a really special afternoon.'

The building has undergone extensive restoration and upgrades, including structural works, acoustic treatment and a complete internal fit-out, bringing the space to a state of the art professional performance standard while preserving the character of its historic fabric.

Following the opening weekend, Church's first run of gigs will continue through August and September with a line-up spanning genre, career stage and geography.

Darcie Haven will bring her emotionally raw songwriting and rapidly growing following to one of her most intimate performances to date, while Tyne-James Organ will strip his music back to keys and voice in a format made for the Church room.

Emerging singer-songwriter Lotte Gallagher will also take the stage, while genre-blurring duo Tjaka will bring together electronic beats, hip hop and First Nations culture.

The program also includes an intimate EP launch from Geelong's own Madeliene Cope, the Afrobeat, world music and psychedelic sounds of Surf Coast artist Immy Owusu, and Bellarine-based singer-songwriter Nathan Seeckts.

Church is operated by Geelong Arts Centre and is supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.

Church officially opens to the public on Friday 14 August.

Tickets and full program details are available at churchgeelong.com.au.

About Church

Opening in August 2026, Church represents a bold new chapter in Geelong Arts Centre's evolution as a creative hub. Designed as a stand-alone, low-cost, high-impact performance space for up to 150 pax, Church will serve as a platform for the next generation of artists and audiences.

Originally built in the 1800s, Church has been carefully restored and reimagined as an intimate live performance venue, celebrating the raw power of gigs, comedy, theatre and dance. As part of Geelong Arts Centre's Church Redevelopment Project, the building has undergone extensive restoration and upgrades, including structural works, acoustic treatment and a complete internal fit-out, ensuring it can serve artists and audiences for generations to come.

More than a venue, Church represents a new model of support for artists. By removing upfront venue hire costs and providing technical, production and marketing support through Geelong Arts Centre, Church creates opportunities for artists to bring ambitious work to the stage without carrying the financial risks often associated with live performance. The result is a vibrant new cultural destination that delivers authentic, unforgettable experiences while fostering a thriving creative community.

About Rhys Holden

CEO and Creative Director, Geelong Arts Centre

Rhys Holden is an arts executive and producer with extensive experience in leading major arts organisations and productions. Currently Rhys is CEO and Creative Director of Geelong Arts Centre, Australia's largest dedicated regional arts complex, charged with shaping its artistic direction, organisational vision and its contribution to the cultural life of the region.

Previously, Rhys served as General Manager of Mona Foma and Music at Mona, and producer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for Michael Cassel Group; General Manager of La Boite Theatre Company and Roundhouse Theatre; and Company Manager at Sydney Theatre Company.

The BLESS THIS MESS lineup is set to include Operation Karma, Blyss, Cooldad, Motel Neptune, Maddie Jackway and Will Gibb. Geelong Arts Centre CEO and Creative Director Rhys Holden said the venue was designed to be an accessible, artist-led space, with Church providing technical, production, ticketing and marketing support to performers at no upfront cost. Additional shows are set to continue through the venue's opening months, spanning a range of genres and career stages.

Photo Credit: Peter Foster



Photo Credit: Peter Foster

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