CHRIS FARREN Releases New Album 'Doom Singer'

Beloved and prolific songwriter Chris Farren releases his remarkable new album Doom Singer today via Polyvinyl. Farren made his name recording with Jeff Rosenstock in Antarctigo Vespucci and now-defunct Floridian punk band Fake Problems, but all work under his own name has been created by Farren in self-described “miserable” isolation…until now.

Doom Singer was produced, engineered and mixed by multi-instrumentalist/producer, and Jay Som mastermind Melina Duterte (who also performs on the record) in her Atwater Village studio. It was also written entirely with live drummer Frankie Impastato, and features Rosenstock on the occasional bass and saxophone.

“Looking back on those records… I have no good memories of making them,” Farren says of his previous solo output. “It’s always been a lonely, doubt-ridden process.” This new, collaborative method breathes new life into Farren’s songs, which are huge, cathartic, catchy as hell, and inspired by what Farren describes as the “sixties-tinged girl group vibe.” And the result is as genuine, empathetic, and of course, funny, as Farren is, and though he claims nihilistic tendencies, it’s the dogged optimism that shines through.

Chris Farren is hitting the road this Fall, with dates in the UK and throughout North America. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE. Tour Dates 08/29 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange 08/30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room 08/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint 09/01 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club 09/02 - London, UK @ The Lexington 09/03 - Newport, UK @ Le Pub 09/04 - Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon 09/05 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin 09/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One # 09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA # 09/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd # 09/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room # 09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory # 09/15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub # 09/16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive # 09/19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom # 09/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada # 09/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar # 09/23 - San Diego, CA @ HOB Voodoo Room # 09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid (late show) $ 09/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill $ 09/29 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $ 09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project $ 10/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $ 10/04 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $ 10/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry $ 10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen % 10/08 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups % 10/10 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary % 10/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's % 10/12 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch % 10/15 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom % # w/ Diners $ w/ GUPPY % w/ Mo Troper