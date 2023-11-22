Buzzing Rapper Hi-C Releases New Album 'L3Ft+4+D3aD'

Nashville bred, LA based rapper Hi-C has just released highly anticipated new album L3Ft+4+D3aD. Fresh off of his national tour supporting Lil Tracy, Hi-C looks to close off a remarkable year with his most vulnerable project to-date.

For Hi-C, the process of making the new album came with much tragedy, which is reflected in the project. Over the past year, Hi-C lost his cousin and one of his best friends. He states, “I was mid way through the tape but dealing with a lot of mental health issues and grieving so I feel like it began to reflect in my music.”

The imagery and themes of Hi-C’s music are known for their dark and edgy tones but L3Ft+4+D3aD takes an even darker tone. Hi-C explains, “Losing those two people really put me in a dark place and this tape is kind of the end result of that.” Hi-C also drew inspiration from classic Lil Wayne mixtapes, Juelz Santana, and Max B as well as his main drivers of influence: anime and video games.

L3Ft+4+D3aD is Hi-C’s darkest and most vulnerable project thus far. Hi-C enlists features from Xaviersobased, mikesbrokeaf, rockstarcliff selfmadesav, and his frequent collaborator Lil Yawh. The album production is handled in majority by Jack Frost, sophitia slacker, and dozen blades with a few tracks produced by Hi-C himself. Highlights include Deus Ex, Trigun, Paranoid, and Natural Born Killerz.

Hi-C has seen much success and growth since his breakout hit LSD on My Tongue, which has amassed nearly 3 million streams on Spotify. He’s collaborated with talents like Lil Yawh, WifiGawd, and Cartier God. With his forthcoming album, Hi-C looks to reach new heights on his journey to becoming a household name.