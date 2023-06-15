Busta Rhymes to Receive Icon Award at 7th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch

The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, at 11 am PST in the historic Beverly Hilton International Ballroom. 

Jun. 15, 2023

Brace yourselves for an extraordinary event as Culture Creators, the leading organization dedicated to honoring Black culture and hip-hop, commemorates the monumental 50th anniversary of hip-hop by recognizing the exceptional contributions of Icon Busta Rhymes.

Exclusively announced by The Hollywood Reporter today, this exciting and unprecedented move will be unveiled with an incredible lineup of experiences and moments as we bestow upon him the prestigious Icon Award during the highly anticipated 7th Annual Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch.

This groundbreaking event will be presented by Netflix and will be in partnership with Lexus.  The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, at 11 am PST in the historic Beverly Hilton International Ballroom. 

Prepare to be captivated by an unforgettable celebration of the genre's profound impact on global black culture. The Awards Brunch will unite industry icons, influencers, and thought leaders to pay tribute to extraordinary individuals who have left an indelible mark on Black culture and hip-hop across diverse sectors, ranging from tech, business, sports, fashion, and music.

Attendees can expect a star-studded affair filled with remarkable moments, including the presentation of the prestigious Icon Award to the world-renowned artist and actor Busta Rhymes. As a trailblazer and visionary within the hip-hop community, Busta Rhymes has made unparalleled contributions to the culture, making this accolade richly deserved.

"This year's Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch holds an unparalleled significance as we celebrate the golden 50th anniversary of hip-hop," stated Joi Brown, Founder, and CEO of Culture Creators. "We are thrilled to honor exceptional individuals who have profoundly impacted Black culture and hip-hop while also showcasing the enduring power of this global cultural phenomenon. It's a celebration of our triumphs and a testament to the limitless potential of Black culture."

The event will also pay tribute to the remarkable Chloe x Halle, who will receive the Innovators of the Year Award. Their groundbreaking achievements over the past year have reshaped the Black cultural landscape, inspiring countless individuals and exemplifying the essence of Black excellence. Additional honorees include Troy Carter in technology, Karl Kani in fashion, Candace Rodney in business, Flau'jae Johnson in Sports, Laurieann Gibson in art/dance, Chris Robinson in video/film, and Stephen Hill in television.

Previous Icon Award recipients include Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons, Sylvia Rhone, Byron Allen, Swizz Beatz, and L.A. Reid. Innovator of the Year honorees have included Jesse Collins, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Liles, Marsai Martin, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, and Robin Thede. Distinguished winners across various industries include Charles D. King, Kenya Barris, Angela Rye, Charlamagne tha God, Cari Champion, James Lopez, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Phyllis Newhouse, Shanti Das, Jason Bolden, Antoine Phillips, Jemele Hill, Yvette Noel-Schure and Zerina Akers, to name a few.

The 7th Annual Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch will be more than just a celebration of achievement; it will serve as a platform for thought-provoking conversations. These conversations ignite change and inspire the next generation of innovators and leaders, driving the continued progress of Black culture and hip-hop. The awards brunch will delve into the art of storytelling, leadership, mentorship, and empowerment.

Culture Creators continues to honor the culture's most impactful, influential, and inspirational voices at the forefront of entertainment, music, sports, and beyond. Join us as we pay homage to the pioneers, celebrate the present, and pave the way for a future where black culture and hip-hop thrive.

Innovators & Leaders Awards 2023

ICON AWARD:
Busta Rhymes
 
INNOVATORS OF THE YEAR:
Chloe x Halle
 
TECHNOLOGY:
Troy Carter
 
FASHION: 
Karl Kani
 
BUSINESS:  
Candace Rodney
 
SPORTS:
Flau’jae Johnson
 
TELEVISION:
Stephen Hill
 
ART/DANCE:
Laurieann Gibson
 
 VIDEO/FILM:
Chris Robinson 



