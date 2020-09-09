Brye Shares New Version of Viral Hit 'Lemons'

Watch the new video below!

Lemon girl meets Lemon boy. Today, 17-year-old Chicago bedroom-pop artist Brye and UK indie-pop artist Cavetown have released a collaborative new version of viral hit "LEMONS". New verses interpolated by Cavetown on the collaborative version show the side of "LEMONS" from the song's villain: a controlling, vindictive guy who can't process his feelings so he manipulates others. Brye's sweet vocals and Cavetown's gentle timbre blend to create simple yet beautiful harmony on the striking new hit.

Cavetown shares, "Hopping on this track with Brye felt like giving my Lemon Boy character a little moment in the spotlight for the first time since releasing my album Lemon Boy in 2018! It was fun to write from his perspective again, and I think it complemented what Brye was portraying in her song."

"In this revamp of 'Lemons' we get a taste of both sides of the story. Working with Cavetown and seeing this song from the perspective of the "sour little boy" was such a fun challenge," says Brye.

Brye previously made major waves with her solo "LEMONS" track/lyric video, amassing nearly 20MM streams globally. Additionally, the song has seen significant airplay over the last month at Sirius XM ALT NATION, WKQX/Chicago, KQGO/Minneapolis, WLKK/Buffalo, WSUN/Tampa, WZRH/New Orleans, Music Choice Alternative and featured on KCRW/Los Angeles. Brye sings, writes, records, and produces everything herself with a special ability to capture and translate the struggles of everyday teenagers through her genuinely vulnerable lyrics and natural bedroom-pop sensibility. Her highly relatable lyrics about bullying connected strongly with fans on Tik Tok who have consistently created 300 thousand videos & counting. An outspoken mental health and anti-bullying advocate, Brye bravely shared her "2019 Journey" video with the hope that it will let others struggling with anxiety or disordered eating understand that they are not alone. The "LEMONS" filter will launch this Friday.

Since launching Cavetown at age 14, the UK-based indie-pop artist - real name Robin Skinner - has racked up 250 million Spotify plays and 1.4 million YouTube subscribers. Earlier this year, he released his major-label debut, SLEEPYHEAD on Sire Records, co-wrote and produced mxmtoon's critically-acclaimed 2019 album, The Masquerade, and most recently collaborated with MyKey on "Was It Something I Said" and Tessa Violet on "Smoke Signals".

Watch the official video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles