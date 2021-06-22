Briston Maroney Teams Up With Manchester Orchestra For New Version of 'Bottle Rocket'

Nashville-based recording artist Briston Maroney has joined forces with Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra to release a new version of "Bottle Rocket" (listen here) - off critically acclaimed debut album Sunflower. The new track arrives alongside a performance video of the trio playing it together, shot in Atlanta (watch here).

The original version of "Bottle Rocket" was written by all three artists and recently was highlighted as the "Pick of the Week" across all of Audacy's Alternative stations - which including LA's KROQ and NYC's Alt 92.3, as well as the alternative stations in 30+ other markets. Briston was also featured on SiriusXM's Alt Nation as their "Critical Cut" artist of the month.

Also being unveiled today is Briston's Sunflower North American, UK and Europe headline tour. Maroney's upcoming live dates kick off at Napa's Oxbow Riverstage on August 14, include shows at Music Hall Of Williamsburg and LA's The Troubadour, and culminate with a hometown show next spring at Nashville's Basement East.

He was also recently announced as support on the southern leg of Mt. Joy's Fall 2021 tour - starting at Nashville's Marathon on October 17 and culminating with a two-night stand in Austin on Oct. 23 (ACL Live - Moody Theater) and Oct. 24 (Stubb's).

Maroney was also included in the long-awaited 2021 lineup announcement for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, to take place in Manchester, TN this September.

Sunflower arrived accompanied by a feature-length companion film envisioned by Maroney and longtime creative collaborator Joey Brodnax - with each song on the album bearing its own cinematic accompaniment. Watch Sunflower: The Visual Album here. The visual album includes the previously released standalone videos "Deep Sea Diver", "Freeway", "It's Still Cool If You Don't", "Sinkin", "Bottle Rocket", and "Why" - which was just unveiled last week.

The album debuted at #7 on Spotify's Top 10 US Album Debuts and #8 on Apple Music's Alternative Albums chart, with Maroney hitting #6 on Billboard's Alternative New Artists chart, and #16 on the overall Top New Artists chart. With the release of the album, Briston has now amassed over 100K album equivalents, 3 million monthly listeners, and 150 million streams globally.

Sunflower was met with critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, American Songwriter, The Sunday Times, LADYGUNN, The Line of Best Fit, Rolling Stone France, Dork, Uproxx, and many more.

Photo Credit: Angelina Castillo