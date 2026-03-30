Bring Me The Horizon Will Livestream New São Paulo Concert Film

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A global 48-hour digital broadcast is set for L.I.V.E. IN SÃO PAULO (LIVE IMMERSIVE VIRTUAL EXPERIMENT), the concert film from Grammy-nominated band Bring Me The Horizon. The livestream will take place on Kiswe, beginning at 5PM ET on 10th April. Tickets are available now here.

Timed to coincide with the release of L.I.V.E. IN SÃO PAULO across all major streaming platforms, as well as on vinyl and CD/DVD, the event has been designed as a shared global viewing experience, allowing fans everywhere to watch, react and connect in real time.

The news follows a global theatrical run for L.I.V.E. IN SÃO PAULO, which has already secured Top 5 box office debuts in the UK, Australia and Germany, alongside a Top 10 position in the US.

Captured at the band’s biggest-ever headline show at Allianz Parque Stadium in front of 50,000 fans in São Paulo, the film features multi-camera coverage, drone footage, and fan-submitted content, along with character cameos including E.V.E, Selene and M8. The performance spans Bring Me The Horizon’s catalogue, from Sempiternal and That’s the Spirit to amo and the POST HUMAN series.

Co-directed by CiRCUS HEaD, it was originally presented in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing alongside Sony Music Vision and RCA and launched across 40+ countries and more than 1,000 cinemas worldwide. The film is out now in France and Japan; select theatres in Japan release from the 2nd to the 9th April.

The full release of L.I.V.E. IN SÃO PAULO lands 10th April across all major streaming platforms, and on vinyl and CD/DVD.