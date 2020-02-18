Bright Eyes Announce World Tour

Today, Bright Eyes have shared details of a forthcoming world tour, with an extensive run across North America. Full list of dates below. Tickets on-sale February 21st at 12:00 PM EST. After a 9 year hiatus, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott re-grouped to record and tour in 2020. The beloved band, whose previous nine albums are some of the most lauded and influential records of a generation, last released a new LP, The People's Key, in 2011 followed by a remastered box set collection of their work in 2016. But, in 2019, the acclaimed trio returned to the studio to quietly begin work on new material.

Tour Dates:

03/23/20 - Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom - Tickets

05/14/20 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory # - Tickets

05/15/20 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory # - Tickets

05/16/20 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple # - Tickets

05/18/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery # - Tickets

05/19/20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic # - Tickets

05/21/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium # - Tickets

05/22/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium - Tickets

05/23/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium - Tickets

05/24/20 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl - Tickets

06/12/20 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium * - Tickets

06/13/20 - Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff * - Tickets

06/14/20 - Lewiston, NY @ Art Park * - Tickets

06/16/20 - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks * - Tickets

06/17/20 - Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum * - Tickets

06/18/20 - Portland, ME @ State Theater * - Tickets

06/19/20 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * - Tickets

06/20/20 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium + - Tickets

08/14/20 - Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival - Tickets

08/16/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega - Tickets

08/18/20 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit - Tickets

08/19/20 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar - Tickets

08/21/20 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom - Tickets

08/22/20 - Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp - Tickets

08/24/20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - Tickets

08/25/20 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk - Tickets

08/27/20 - Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena - Tickets

08/28/20 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle - Tickets

08/29/20 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra - Tickets

09/01/20 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo - Tickets

09/02/20 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo - Tickets

09/03/20 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland - Tickets

09/04/20 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street - Tickets

09/05/20 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute - Tickets

09/06/20 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival - Tickets

# Lavender Diamond supports

* Lucy Dacus supports

+ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support





