Brent Cobb Releases Amazon Original Song 'Loose Strings'

Today, Grammy-nominated artist Brent Cobb released an Amazon Original song "Loose Strings," available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"I wrote 'Loose Strings' after a good healthy disagreement with my better half," explains Cobb. "It's hard to hold anything down with loose strings but if you keep working at it they'll eventually tighten up and it's worth it. It's different than a song I would normally put on an album but it's the raw emotion of a very real moment."

"Loose Strings" follows the release of Cobb's collaboration "Glad To Be Here" with Hailey Whitters and his critically-acclaimed 2020 album Keep 'Em on They Toes which was recorded in Durham, NC with producer Brad Cook. In addition to his work as a solo artist, Cobb has written songs for a range of artists including Luke Bryan, Kellie Pickler, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, The Oak Ridge Boys and many more. He co-penned "Holy Water" from Miranda Lambert's Grammy-winning album, Wildcard.

Amazon Music listeners can find Brent Cobb's Amazon Original "Loose Strings" on Amazon Music's Brushland playlist, the global stage for today's Americana fan.

