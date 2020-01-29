Brenda Cay Releases Pre-Order for New Single '1-2-3-Floor'

Songwriter and country music artist Brenda Cay has been spreading her songwriting skills behind the scenes from Chattanooga to Nashville, TN. In 2019 she decided to put her vocals behind some of her songs as a vehicle to share her gift of lyrical genius with her fans. Brenda shared, "The idea for this song was something I read on a t-shirt while in Gatlinburg, TN. The shirt was a warning against drinking too much moonshine. It made me smile and resonated with me..so of course I wrote a song." The single will release on February 21st, 2020 and is available for pre-save and pre-order. Click Here for links. Following the release of the single, Brenda Cay will release the music video.



1-2-3-Floor has an infectious rhythm and the lyrics are witty and fun. The story line is relatable because most of us have that memory of drinking too much and losing ourselves in the moment. Brenda has performed the single out at gigs and the crowd quickly catches the spirit and sings along. This is what country music has always been about. No bells and whistles here, just a good ol' country music tune.



The instrumental tracks for 1-2-3-Floor were recorded at Sound Resources with Steve Babb, Fred Schendel and Brian Brewer (Chattanooga, TN). The vocal tracks were engineered in Nashville with Justine Blazer Productions and Kristin K. Smith on vocal production.

Photo Credit: Gonzalez Media Productions





