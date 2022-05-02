Breaking In A Sequence Release Single 'Leave Me Be'

Alternative hard rock/metal band Breaking In A Sequence released the official video for their single "Leave Me Be!" The single is off of their long awaited new EP Defy the Algorithm that released on April 22nd.

Breaking In A Sequence is based out of Huntington Beach, California and features drummer David Silveria, bassist Chris Dorame, guitarists Joe Taback and Mike Martin. The band formed after a worldwide vocalist search led them to recruit Rich Nguyen. The band's diverse musicality is backed by Silveria's signature groove and neatly wrapped together by captivating vocal melodies.

The band's debut singles "Pity" and "Change Your Mind", released on January 4, 2019, were met with tremendous fanfare. "Pity", the edgier track of the two, has helped grow the band's following exponentially in both the U.S. and abroad. "Change Your Mind", showcases the band's softer, melodic side.

The two singles were released as a SIDE A/B as a throwback to the 80's and 90's single releases. "Pity" peaked in the TOP 25 (#23) on the Billboard (BDS) Indicator Chart and TOP 10 (#9) on the Foundations (SMR) Chart. It has reached over 264,000 streams on Spotify and 54,000 views on YouTube.

A third single "Hesitation", was released on July 16, 2019 to radio with an accompanying music video. The song is the exact middle ground between the first two singles. It peaked in the TOP 25 (#24) on the Billboard (BDS) Indicator Chart and TOP 10 (#6) on the Foundations (SMR) Chart. It has reached over 26,000 streams on Spotify and over 72,000 views on YouTube.

The band released their debut EP Acronym in January of 2021. It has reached over 560,000 streams on Spotify. The video for the final single "Anything But Right" was released on August 13, 2021.

Watch the music video for the new single here: