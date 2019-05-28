Brass Box Announce June Residency at The Echo in Los Angeles, New Album Out Now On

Los Angeles-based band Brass Box's new LP The Cathedral is out now on Dune Altar. The Cathedral can be ordered on CD and LP HERE. Brass Box will be performing at The Echo in Los Angeles every Monday in June. The band's residency will include performances by Bob Villiain, Foie Gras, Thief, Deth Crux, Tangients, Dancing Tongues and more. The full lineup is listed below.

Brass Box allures listeners into a velvet sea of atmospheric waves. Singer and bassist Ammo Bankoff (Tête, Black Flamingo), guitarist Neil Popkin (War Tapes, Rituals), guitarist Matt Bennett (War Tapes), and drummer Pablo Amador (Magic Wands) invite their audience onto the spectral shores of a dream.

After Bankoff booked Popkin's first Los Angeles show in 2006 alongside one of her earlier projects, the two continued to exchange ideas in Los Angeles' liminal spaces, running into each other at galleries and warehouse shows. Popkin recalls that he was always drawn to Bankoff's early projects and artistic vision, but the two were preoccupied by their own pursuits, and collaboration never ensued.

In 2013, a change encounter inspired Bankoff to share her early demos with Popkin. The two realized that they had a symbiotic creative trajectory which become the genesis of Brass Box. Later, the duo added Bennett and Amador as the scaffolding to their intonation. This addition lead to the foundation of their current lineup.

Their leading singles were met with success from an myriad of notable publications including Post-Punk calling its compositions "...a surreal reverie [having] the sonic texture of crushed velvet imbued with the lingering scent of burnt incense and clove cigarettes circa October of 1993," and LA Recordnoting them as "...dedicated to making the kind of music that should soundtrack a sand-dune-to-shoreline road movie by David Lynch."

Brass Box June Residency At The Echo

June 3

Brass Box

Lone Priestess

Das Kope

Strand

DJ Bonnie B (Death Valley Girls)

June 10

Brass Box

Tangients

Skin Mag

Dancing Tongues

DJ Justin Maranga (Dune Altar)

June 17

Brass Box

Dol Ikara

Crook

Deth Crux

DJ Matt James (Vowws)

June 24

Brass Box

Bob Villiain

Foie Gras

Thief

DJ Anthony Cozzi (Cold Showers)





