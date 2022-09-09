Boyfriend Releases Debut Album 'Sugar & Spice'

With a full resume of writing and producing credits for some pioneering left-of-center pop icons, Boyfriend today steps out with her own debut album Sugar & Spice. A brash commentary on gender roles, sexism, body positivity and the patriarchy, Sugar & Spice arrives as a radical overhaul of the pop space fueled by extravagant theatricality.

The 16-track inaugural project is an offering not only by the New Orleans-based pop visionary, but by a star-studded line up of collaborators and producers. The album boasts features from longtime musical associate Big Freedia, global feminist protest art collective Pussy Riot, TikTok star Bailey Flores, Los Angeles-based psych outfit Death Valley Girls, and T-pop superstar Pyra. The final touches of the album were expertly crafted by big-name producers Gold Glove (Slayyyter, Big Freedia), Little Shalimar (Run The Jewels, Trixie Whitley), KC Da Producer (Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, T.I.), and Not A Friend (Gia Woods).

"This album is fists pounding chest and lips touching skin. There's sweet syrup pop and sacrilegious dance, winks and shoves," says Boyfriend on today's release. "To be alive, to be a woman, to be paying attention... the taste is bittersweet. My favorite flavors punch you in the mouth then go down easy, I hope this album does the same."

She continues, "For years I've been focusing on my live show, that was the medium where my thesis felt complete. I've been writing for others, navigating the industry as an entirely independent being, releasing singles & bite sized glimpses into my chest. This album is me finally offering a feast, not on a stage but in pockets and bedrooms, wherever folks may sit down to listen, I hope they leave the table knowing I'm their Boyfriend."

Today's album also comes with the official video for "There's a Place" feat. Death Valley Girls. Teaming up for the most jaded day at "The Happiest Place on Earth," Boyfriend stars alongside Death Valley Girls for a less-than-magical theme park day that ends in a live performance.

Prior to today's album release, Boyfriend tantalized listeners with a cover of No Doubt's "Just A Girl" as well as the debaucherous "Dance With the Devil" featuring Pussy Riot, which debuted at #30 on the SubModern charts. Soon to be released, fans can expect a playfully depraved masterpiece of a music video co-directed by Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur, with an appearance from legendary model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.

Also off of Sugar & Spice, Boyfriend previously released her and Big Freedia's rework of the riot grrrl classic "Deceptacon" and the album's title track featuring Pyra. The singles leading up to the album received praise from the likes of People Magazine, NYLON, PAPER, Them and AltPress.

Boyfriend will set out on a headline tour of her long-awaited debut album at the top of October, beginning in San Francisco, CA, and coming to a close in Austin, TX. All tour information can be found here and below.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

SUGAR & SPICE 2022 TOUR DATES

10/1 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/7 - Mobile, AL - Alabama Music Box

10/8 - Brooklyn NY - Elsewhere - Zone 1

10/14 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

10/20 - Nashville, TN - The End

10/21 - New Orleans, LA - The Rabbit Hole

10/22 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

10/28 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/5 - Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop

11/11 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick

11/12 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

11/17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

11/18 - Dallas, TX - Limbo Room at The RUINS

11/19 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Inside)