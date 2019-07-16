Boy Scouts Share New Song and Video For EXPIRATION DATE

Posted up at a lemonade-stand-style table, watch Taylor Vick of Boy Scouts celebrate her birthday surrounded by friends in the new music video for "Expiration Date". Her producer Stephen Steinbrink joins her in the clip, contributing harmony vocals to the song; Madeline Kenney (Hand Habits) directed the video.



With its jangly electric guitar chords and sky-high vocal melodies, "Expiration Date" tackles that universal human quandary of impermanence. "Everything changes all the time. Nothing will last forever," says Vick. "It's such a hard concept to grasp because we just get so attached to things and people and situations. But stuff can't stay how it is forever. That's also to be said about bad stuff that happens. It won't weigh you down forever."

Watch the video here:





Free Company - Vick's first release for ANTI- Records, set for an August 30th release - is her most vital and incisive work yet, a stunningly tuneful rumination on heartbreak and loss that is always galloping toward the horizon. Her tightest and most cohesive collection of songs, Vick recorded Free Company in a tiny studio that Steinbrink set up inside a rented shipping container--a unique spot that ended up being perfect for her. "It's a windowless little room, but that made me feel really comfortable," she says. "We did it in the comfort of a weird, atypical recording space."



With a keen ear for melody and a palpable sense of empathy, Vick picks apart all the confusing and contradictory ways that people glance off each other while moving through their lives. Her music is an invitation to shake off the weight that's been dragging you down, to lighten your step and keep moving forward no matter what lies ahead.



This fall she will tour accompany Jay Som on a nationwide US tour - all upcoming shows are listed below.

TOUR DATES

9/11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge#

9/12 - San Diego, CA - Irenic#

9/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex#

9/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore#

9/17 - Vancouver, BC - The Imperial#

9/18 - Seattle, WA - Neumos#

9/19 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge#

9/20 - Boise, ID - Neurolux#

9/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge#

9/24 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge#

9/26 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada#

9/27 - Austin, TX - Barracuda#

9/28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#

10/15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre#

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry#

10/17 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon#

10/18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall#

10/19 - Columbus, OH - The Basement#

10/21 - Detroit, MI - El Club#

10/22 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground#

10/23 - Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB#

10/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere#

10/26 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair#

10/27 - Burlington, VT - ArtsRiot#

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry#

10/30 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel#

10/31 - Raleigh, NC - Kings#

11/1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade#

11/2 - Nashville, TN - High Watt#



# - with Jay Som

Photo Credit: Rachel McCord





