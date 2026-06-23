Bowling For Soup Adds November Dates To 'Hey! Let's Be Friends … The Tour'

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Pop punk group Bowling For Soup has added 10 dates in November to their Fall headlining tour, Hey!! Let’s Be Friends … The Tour. The new dates follow a busy summer with Simple Plan and 3OH!3, along with select dates of Vans Warped Tour,

Initially kicking off September 17 in Louisville, KY, with support from Ballyhoo! and Rosecoloredworld, the tour will wrap on November 20 in San Antonio, TX. The artist pre-sale is now available, with public on sale beginning Friday, June 26th at 10am local venue time.

Formed in Wichita Falls, TX in 1994 and later relocating to Denton, TX, Bowling For Soup's discography includes songs like “Girl All The Bad Guys Want” (GRAMMY-nominated in 2003), “1985,” “Punk Rock 101,” and “High School Never Ends”. They also performed the theme songs for Jimmy Neutron and Phineas and Ferb.

The band consists of Jaret Reddick (vocals/guitar), Gary Wiseman (drums), and Rob Felicetti (bass). Longtime guitarist Chris Burney retired due to health concerns in early 2025.

November Dates:

Nov 5 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Nov 6 - Tipitina's - New Orleans, LA

Nov 7 - Workplay Theatre - Birmingham, AL

Nov 9 - Satellite Music Hall - Memphis, TN

Nov 10 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

Nov 12 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

Nov 14 - Warped Tour - Orlando, FL

Nov 15 - Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Nov 18 - Ozark Music Hall - Fayetteville, AR

Nov 19 - The Backyard - Waco, TX

Nov 20 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Photo credit: Amy Russell

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