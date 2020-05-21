BottleRock Napa Valley Announces '(re)LIVE BottleRock'

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars and traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend as "The First Taste of Summer", will kick off (re)LIVE BottleRock, a weekly virtual series of past BottleRock performances and new musical and culinary programming on Saturday, May 23 at 3pm PDT on YouTube Live. (re)LIVE BottleRock will feature a combination of favorite BottleRock headliners and artists, along with new one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups from home like one would experience on the infamous BottleRock Culinary Stage. (re)LIVE BottleRock is powered by Cisco System's Webex.

Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart and Tash Sultana will kick off the series on Saturday, May 23, beginning at 3pm PDT at YouTube Live. Fans can view each episode by subscribing to BottleRock's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ BottleRockNapa, and will need to tune-in live, as episodes will not be available to view after airing. The inaugural (re)LIVE BottleRock is hosted by Allison Hagendorf, the Global Head of Rock at Spotify and Liam Mayclem, KPIX's Foodie Chap.

"We would have loved to be able to share our festival's great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality in person this Memorial Day weekend, and can't wait until we can get together with music fans once again," said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. "For now, we are really excited to share some vintage performances, along with some new and innovative content with the hope of raising much needed funds to support those who have been financially hit hard by the pandemic."

There will be opportunities to donate and support two worthy charities during each show. Proceeds from the series will benefit Crew Nation and Napa Valley Food Bank. The Crew Nation fund was created to help support live music crews who have been directly impacted as shows are put on pause due to COVID-19. The Napa Valley Food Bank provides a variety of nutritious food to low-income individuals, families, seniors and non-profit organizations throughout Napa County, for which demand has greatly increased during the pandemic.

Future (re)LIVE BottleRock episodes will continue to highlight past standout festival performances, plus a variety of new content featuring many of the musical and culinary stars that help make up the unique BottleRock Napa Valley experience. Each episode will air weekly on Fridays at 5pm PT.

For more information please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

To keep up to date on the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

Related Articles View More Music Stories