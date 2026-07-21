Boston Folk Artist John Gerard to Release New Album 'Threads'

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Boston-based folk and Americana singer-songwriter John Gerard has released THREADS, a ten-song album drawing on four decades of songwriting experience and centered on themes of family and personal identity. Gerard, who was born in Paris and raised in Massachusetts, leads the record with the single 'New England,' and the album is now available through his website at johngerard.com.

Photo Credit: Emily Joy Ashman

Born in Paris, France and raised in Massachusetts, Gerard has spent his career writing from the corners of everyday life, the 'moments that slip through the cracks,' as he describes them. His music has earned reviews in Metronome Magazine, a feature in The Boston Globe, the documentary 'Subway Serenade,' and an opening slot for Lori McKenna at Club Passim. He splits his time between busking through the Boston subway and Cambridge, where his songwriting first took root, and playing intimate listening rooms, house concerts, and coffee shops across New England.

THREADS carries a deeply personal weight. 'I found myself battling addiction early in adulthood,' Gerard says. 'Through a recovery program, I found the support and guidance I needed to rebuild my life. Along that journey, I met countless others whose stories and family experiences echoed my own.' That collision of his own upbringing and the stories he encountered in recovery became the record's foundation, a reminder, in his words, that anyone struggling is not alone.

'New England' sets the tone, a letter set to melody about leaving home and everything that home holds. 'Maybe it's time for me to move on, leave Boston skies for LA's sun,' Gerard sings, before landing on the album's emotional core, 'New England fall I miss the most, the look on your face when the leaves turn to gold.' It is a small, specific image that opens onto something much larger about family, memory, and the pull of the place we come from.

Gerard's melodic guitar work and unique chord progressions have long been a hallmark of his sound, holding listeners in anticipation as his songs move through reflection and vulnerability. With THREADS, he continues building his audience city by city and stage by stage, carrying his songs from the subway platforms of Boston to listening rooms across the region.

John Gerard - Upcoming Tour Dates:

Jul 23, 2:00 PM, Upper Campus - Academic Entrance, Farmington, CT

Jul 25, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Keene Farmer's Market, Keene, NH

Jul 25, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, The Hive Public Market, Lowell, MA

Jul 25, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM, The Hive Public Market, Lowell, MA

Jul 26, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, The Hive Public Market, Lowell, MA

Jul 26, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, The Hive Public Market, Lowell, MA

Aug 8, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Silver Creek Acres, Lempster, NH

Aug 27, 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Winchendon History and Cultural Museum, Winchendon, MA

Aug 30, 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Apex Orchards, Shelburne Falls, MA

Aug 31, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Branch and Blade, Keene, NH



Photo Credit: Emily Joy Ashman

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