Bossk Unveil Crushing New 'HTV-3' Visualizer

As they prepare for the release of their sophomore LP for Deathwish Inc., England's Bossk have unveiled the album's colossal second single, "HTV-3". On this song, Bossk is joined by Josh McKeown (Palm Reader) on vocals and the end result is absolutely pummeling; traversing between atmospheric noise and hefty, sludgy guitar riffs, "HTV-3" crushes and conquers.

Watch Bossk's "HTV-3" visualizer via Revolver Magazine (or share from YouTube).

Set for release on June 18th on CD and Digital formats (with LP to follow at a later date), Migration was recorded in 2019 and finalized in 2020 and features guest vocalists Johannes Persson (Cult of Luna), Josh McKeown (Palm Reader), and is the band's finest effort to date. Migration was recorded by Martin Ruffin and features guest instrumentation from Koki Miyabe (Endon) and noise manipulation by Endon's Taro Aiko and Etsuo Nagura (R.I.P.)

Migration is a soundtrack to the herculean journeys that we all take in life. Lyrically, the songs explore life and time- the past and beyond. Musically, the songs traverse from analog synth noise and atmospheric guitars to towering, pummeling riffs and vocals, creating a sonic landscape like no other. The album brings to mind bands like Tool, late-era Faith No More and even Pink Floyd while managing to transcend genre and ascend to the stratosphere.

Bossk released their Deathwish debut in 2016- the atmospheric, cinematic Audio Noir- to great critical acclaim. The band succeeded in touring the globe in support of the album, including highly anticipated festival slots at Arctangent, Roadburn and more. 5 years later, Bossk have returned with their magnum opus Migration and will tour in late 2021 throughout the U.K. in support of it. Their first full headline tour since 2007, dates are listed below and more news and music will surface soon.

Pre-order Migration from Bossk's new website at: https://www.bossk.org/.

