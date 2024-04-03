Bon Entendeur Relesase Soulful, Funky House Album and Tribute To Retro French Aesthetic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After mesmerising fans with a string of singles highlighted by the legendary French actress Audrey Fleurot starring in a Wes Anderson inspired music video for Fio Maravilha that radiates opulent cinematic charm, electronic duo Bon Entendeur ease their latest album Rivages into the tranquil, sun-drenched oasis they've meticulously cultivated.

The DJ and producer duo first made waves flipping speeches from prominent French personalities, swiftly building an online following through mixtapes that remixed the last few decades of classics deeply ingrained in the French cultural consciousness. Their signature ability to unearth musical gems coupled with a crate-digging prowess has informed their charming take on the French retro aesthetic. Paying homage to the Francophone wave of the seventies while infusing contemporary sounds, their debut album Aller-Retour soared to Platinum status in 2019, propelled by its flagship track Le Temps est bon, which landed Diamond status and over 104M Spotify streams. Their sophomore album Minuit captured the hearts of audiences worldwide in 2021, certifying Gold in a matter of months while elegantly harnessing nostalgia with reimagined renditions of icons like Jane Birkin and François Hardy resonating across the record.

In addition to live performances that have captivated audiences across LA, New York, Montreal, Spain, Greece and more, Bon Entendeur have championed the idea of leisurely living by establishing La Madrague festival, a waterborne party that sails down the Seine hosting artists likes Guts, Deboulle, Boston Bun, Mangabey, and more. The duo is currently gearing up to electrify legendary venues like London's KOKO and return to home turf at Versailles Electro with 2 sold out shows at Paris' The Olympia this April.

Born from the warm sands and jet-setting adventures of a long tour, Rivages embodies the globetrotting ethos whilst weaving Latin culture with global influences across Egypt, the South of France and the North African coast. Embracing the rhythmic pulse of Latin shores and the shimmering Mediterranean sea, the project encapsulates lazy afternoons marked by the indulgence of creamy gelato and the tall cool glint of a poolside cocktail. A vibrant burst of summer hits infused with disco, house and funk, Rivages is crafted for lounging, reminiscing and most of all, dancing with all the reckless abandon of the dolce vita.

Bon Entendeur - Rivages was released on 29th March via Sony / Black Butter.