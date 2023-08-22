Bobby Rush Releases New Album 'All My Love For You'

Bobby Rush is on tour throughout the rest of the year and will perform at AmericanaFest in Nashville this September.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Bobby Rush Releases New Album 'All My Love For You'

On Friday, the two-time GRAMMY winner, Blues Hall of Famer, and 16-time Blues Music Awards winner Bobby Rush released his new album All My Love For You via Deep Rush Records / Thirty Tigers. Also on Friday, Rush spoke with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly on All Things Considered where he discussed growing up in the Jim Crow South, his early days on the Chitlin’ Circuit, winning his first Grammy Award at age 83 and much more. 

All My Love For You has been praised by Garden & Gun, American Songwriter, The Bluegrass Situation, Jazziz, NPR Music, TIDAL Magazine and many more. No Depression proclaimed, “The king is back… it’s classic and uniquely Rush, and it’s why All My Love For You matters” while Rock and Blues Muse hailed, "Rush is one of the greats, a legendary bluesman, and All My Love For You is one of his best.”

About All My Love For You, Rush explains:  “I wanted to approach this album to be a collection of songs for how I got to where I am now. Sonically, I made albums in different directions recently like the solo acoustic Rawer than Raw and full production album Porcupine Meat. I wanted to do something that had the rawness in it, the commercial side of it, and have the Blackness and whiteness inside of it.

I want to thank people for letting me be myself. Now I have crossed over but I haven’t crossed out. With the title, I wasn’t talking just about a woman, but everyone who has anything to do with Bobby Rush: the fans, the media, the promoters, the label and distributor, booking agents, management, and anyone else who has contributed to my life and career, this is All My Love For You.”

Bobby Rush is on tour throughout the rest of the year and will perform at AmericanaFest in Nashville this September, followed by a run of east coast dates with Buddy Guy in October. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website. 

Tour Dates: 

8/25 – Morgantown, IN – Southern Indiana Blues Festival @ Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground !
9/13 – Jackson, MS – St. Andrews School (with Voices of Mississippi)
9/15 – Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt University (with Voices of Mississippi)
9/23 - Philadelphia, PA - XPoNential Music Festival !
9/19 – Nashville, TN – AmericanaFest
9/29 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Theatre ^
9/30 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre ^
10/1 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre ^
10/3 – Chicago, IL – International House at University of Chicago
10/4 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
10/6 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino ^
10/7 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center ^
10/8 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center ^
11/3 – Pittsburgh, PA – August Wilson African American Cultural Center
11/4 - Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium (w/ Lizz Wright)
11/10 – Philadelphia, MS – Ellis Theater !
11/20 - Nashville, TN - The Schermerhorn ^
1/26-27/24 – New York, NY – Jazz at Lincoln Center Appel Room !
 
! - with full band 
^ - with Buddy Guy

Photo Credit: Laura Carbone



