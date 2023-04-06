Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Bloods Release 'BOSS' Jonathan Snipes of clipping. remix

Bloods Release 'BOSS' Jonathan Snipes of clipping. remix

The deluxe album will be released on May 5.

Apr. 06, 2023  

On May 5, Sydney punk trio Bloods will release Together, Baby! deluxe edition via Share It Music (order). The deluxe edition will feature two new remixes of tracks featured on Bloods' acclaimed album Together Baby!. Jonathan Snipes of clipping. reworked "BOSS" and Ernesto el Defensor remixes "¡Radical!" and the track features Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys. The album also includes an acoustic version of "Southern Light."

Today the band is releasing "BOSS (Jonathan Snipes REMIX)" the first track to be shared from the upcoming release. The track premiered today at Pilerats and is also available on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares. From its lo-fi punk beginnings to its techno infused end, this is sure to be an essential track for any dance music enthusiast.

Snipes explains, "I love it when a great rock song can become a great dance track. Taking loose and raw punk performances and hard quantizing them to a grid is missing the point in the most glorious way. Chaotic energy ordered in metronomic time.

The tyranny of techno imposed on lawlessness. I tried to add my own flavors of chaos and disorder, using some very unpredictable Max/MSP patches which take over the sequencing of the remix from time to time. All the sounds you hear in the remix are from the original track, with the exception of the Roland TR-909 drum machine. How could I resist? It's dance music after all."

On the remix Bloods' frontwoman and main songwriter MC adds, "When we were thinking about how we wanted this song to be reimagined, an old-school, no holds barred, experimental electro banger was exactly what we were hoping for and boy did Jonathan deliver! I've been such a fan of clipping.'s approach to music making and to hear Jonathan put his stamp on our sound was the collab you never knew you needed! It's just so damn fun and cinematic - it feels like Michelle Rodriguez walking away from an explosion or a Michelle Rodriguez led car chase scene. If this song were a person, it would be Michelle Rodriguez."

Since bursting onto the scene in 2013 with their critically acclaimed Golden Fang EP, Bloods have maintained their place as one of Australia's most enduring and beloved punk bands. Whether it's through their highly infectious, undeniably fun punk-pop-meets-riot-grrrl tunes or their live shows, Bloods has consistently been celebrated by critics and fans alike.

A celebration of humanity and all that connects us, Together, Baby! is an album that is brimming with heart and charm.

'This is definitely our most thought out record to date' says MC. 'It's the album we've had the most time to flesh out and the first one we've made ourselves."

Illustration by Rosa Morgan



Louis Dunford Releases New Single Lucy From His Forthcoming Debut Album Photo
Louis Dunford Releases New Single 'Lucy' From His Forthcoming Debut Album
Louis has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support from i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, Gigwise and Wonderland. His success has seen him sell out 15 shows in a row, including St Pancras Old Church, Lafayette, Union Chapel, Electric Ballroom and O2 Kentish Town Forum in just over a year.
Fifteen-Year-Old Rising Star PALOMA Releases New Music Video And Single Not The Way Photo
Fifteen-Year-Old Rising Star PALOMA Releases New Music Video And Single 'Not The Way'
Paloma Dineli Chesky, the fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter and rising star in the music industry, has announced the release of her latest single and video, 'Not the Way.'
Tayler Holder Holds the Title of Biggest Country Star on TikTok Photo
Tayler Holder Holds the Title of Biggest Country Star on TikTok
Holder who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space.   He has also brought his 30 million plus fanbase on TikTok and other socials along for the ride into his country music journey as he holds the top number of following on the digital platform.
Gentlemens Dub Clubs x Eva Lazarus Release Single High Hopes Photo
Gentlemens Dub Club's x Eva Lazarus Release Single 'High Hopes'
The song is a heavy-grooving one drop riddim that has all the hallmarks of another classic GDC sing-along anthem. Laced with the songwriting and production wizardry of Brad Baloo (The Nextmen), “High Hopes” is an already essential cut for lovers of feel-good summertime reggae.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share