Billy Strings Extends Headline Tour with New Fall Dates in Los Angeles, Denver & More

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3x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will extend his headline tour through the fall, including newly confirmed stops at Denver’s Ball Arena (two nights), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, among many others. .

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, April 3 at 10:00am local time. Strings will perform special theater shows in select cities; to be eligible for a chance to buy tickets for the Paramount Theatre (Denver), Orpheum Theatre (Los Angeles) and Saenger Theatre (New Orleans) shows, fans must purchase a ticket for one of that city’s corresponding arena dates. Eligibility for the ticket request period ends on Monday, April 6 at 11:59pm local time. Full details can be found here.

Ahead of his fall run, Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the spring with stops at Boston’s Agganis Arena (two nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena (two nights) and more. Additionally, Strings’ first annual “Iona Freak Fair” will take place this summer, featuring performances from Strings, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

The tour adds to another landmark year for Strings, whose most recent full-length album, Highway Prayers, won Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year, his second consecutive win in the category.

Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann) and released via Reprise Records, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—the first bluegrass album in 22 years. Listen to Highway Prayers below.

Following Highway Prayers, Strings released an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP featuring reworked songs from the record as well as a surprise collaborative album, Live at the Legion, with Bryan Sutton.

Recorded live on April 7, 2024 at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the album showcases the acclaimed duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including new renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown” and more.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th, 67th and 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2025, 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, April 3 at 10: 00am local time

April 2—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 3—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 4—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 8—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 10—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 11—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 14—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum

April 17—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 18—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

April 22—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum

April 24—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

April 25—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

April 26—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)

July 4—Austin, TX—Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

July 14—Roanoke, VA—Berglund Center (SOLD OUT)

July 17—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 18—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 21—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 22—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 24—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 25—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 28—Hartford, CT—PeoplesBank Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 31—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)

August 1—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)

August 28—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)

August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)

September 18—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

September 19—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

September 20—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre†

September 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Orpheum Theatre†

September 26—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum

September 28—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena

October 2—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

October 3—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

October 6—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena

October 9—Everett, WA—Angel of the Winds Arena

October 10—Everett, WA—Angel of the Winds Arena

October 23—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater

October 24—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater

October 30—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

December 4—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre†

December 5—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center

December 9—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre

December 11—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

*Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

†Ticketmaster ticketing request

photo credit: Joshua Black Wilkins