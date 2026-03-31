Billy Strings Extends Headline Tour with New Fall Dates in Los Angeles, Denver & More
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 3 at 10:00am local time.
3x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will extend his headline tour through the fall, including newly confirmed stops at Denver’s Ball Arena (two nights), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, among many others. .
Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, April 3 at 10:00am local time. Strings will perform special theater shows in select cities; to be eligible for a chance to buy tickets for the Paramount Theatre (Denver), Orpheum Theatre (Los Angeles) and Saenger Theatre (New Orleans) shows, fans must purchase a ticket for one of that city’s corresponding arena dates. Eligibility for the ticket request period ends on Monday, April 6 at 11:59pm local time. Full details can be found here.
Ahead of his fall run, Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the spring with stops at Boston’s Agganis Arena (two nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena (two nights) and more. Additionally, Strings’ first annual “Iona Freak Fair” will take place this summer, featuring performances from Strings, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.
The tour adds to another landmark year for Strings, whose most recent full-length album, Highway Prayers, won Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year, his second consecutive win in the category.
Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann) and released via Reprise Records, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—the first bluegrass album in 22 years. Listen to Highway Prayers below.
Following Highway Prayers, Strings released an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP featuring reworked songs from the record as well as a surprise collaborative album, Live at the Legion, with Bryan Sutton.
Recorded live on April 7, 2024 at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the album showcases the acclaimed duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including new renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown” and more.
Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th, 67th and 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2025, 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades.
BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
BOLD on-sale this Friday, April 3 at 10: 00am local time
April 2—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
April 3—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
April 4—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
April 8—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena (SOLD OUT)
April 10—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena
April 11—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena (SOLD OUT)
April 14—Greensboro, NC—First Horizon Coliseum
April 17—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena
April 18—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena
April 22—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum
April 24—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)
April 25—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)
April 26—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)
July 4—Austin, TX—Germania Insurance Amphitheater*
July 14—Roanoke, VA—Berglund Center (SOLD OUT)
July 17—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
July 18—Portsmouth, VA—Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
July 21—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 22—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 24—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 25—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 28—Hartford, CT—PeoplesBank Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 31—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)
August 1—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)
August 28—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)
August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)
September 18—Denver, CO—Ball Arena
September 19—Denver, CO—Ball Arena
September 20—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre†
September 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Orpheum Theatre†
September 26—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum
September 28—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena
October 2—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena
October 3—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena
October 6—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena
October 9—Everett, WA—Angel of the Winds Arena
October 10—Everett, WA—Angel of the Winds Arena
October 23—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater
October 24—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater
October 30—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena
October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena
December 4—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre†
December 5—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center
December 9—Sugar Land, TX—Smart Financial Centre
December 11—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena
*Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic
†Ticketmaster ticketing request
photo credit: Joshua Black Wilkins
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