Bigger Picture Publishing Partners With Matter Music To Sign Songwriting And Producing Team JxJ

This new signing continues Bigger Picture’s growth as they continue to build a roster of hugely talented songwriters.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Bigger Picture Publishing who are the fastest growing boutique music publishing teams in the UK, have partnered with Manchester based Matter Music and announced today their joint signing of Leeds based songwriting and production team JxJ (Jack & Joe Harvey).

This new signing continues Bigger Picture’s growth as they continue to build a roster of hugely talented songwriters, producers and artists, and have already achieved over 3 Billion Spotify Streams and multiple global hits such as Leave Before You Love Me’ Marshmello x Jonas Brothers, 'Not Over Yet' KSI x Tom Grennan, ‘Cupid’ FiftyFifty, ‘Better Days’ Neiked & Mae Muller and most recently ‘Runaway’ OneRepublic.

Matter Music have also amassed global success in both the US and UK with notable hit singles that include ‘, ‘One Too Many’ with Pink & Keith Urban, ‘Friends’ Marshemello x Anne Marie, ‘You’ Regard x Tate McRae, Troye Sivan, ’House on Fire’ with Mimi Webb and most recently celebrating 8 wks at Number 1 with Calvin Harris x Ellie Goulding’s single ‘Miracle’.

JxJ are known for crafting unique modern concepts, unforgettable melodies and fresh youthful sonics. Their artist collaborations to date include the likes of Dylan Conrique, Henry Moodie, Bea and Her Business, Sam Ryder, Mikey Ferrari, Caity Baser, Elle Darlington and SKYLAR and they have a string of releases due out this year.

When asked about signing JxJ, Bigger Picture co-founder Nick Gale aka Digital Farm Animals said, “It’s not often you come across producers as talented as JxJ but these guys can also write lyrics, play every instrument….And there’s two of them!! All of us at Bigger Picture are incredibly happy to be working with the guys and to team up with one of my closest writing partners Rick Boardman, and his amazing team at Matter. The JxJ guys are already involved in some incredibly exciting music and this is the beginning of something very special!”

Similarly when asked about the new partnership with Bigger Picture,  Matter Music founder Rick Boardman said, “I am very excited to be working with JxJ, who are both exceptionally talented songwriters.  Between Matter Music and Bigger Picture I feel we have a unique and potent team to break them both in the U.K. and internationally. Nick (Digital Farm Animals) and I have been long term collaborators and had great success together, so co-publishing JXJ together feels like a very natural next step”.

JxJ said, “Signing to Bigger Picture and Matter Music on a co-publishing deal is such a special opportunity for us. Getting to create alongside Rick and Nick, whose work we are huge fans of, is incredible and we’re very excited about what’s coming!”

JxJ’s long term manager Victoria becks further adds“Joe and Jack are incredible talents and I’m extremely excited for this next chapter for them. The music they’re making is brilliant and their drive, work ethic and passion is unfaltering. Signing to Bigger Picture & Matter Music feels like the perfect creative home for the guys.”



