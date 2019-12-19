Big Gorgeous Reveal the 2020 'Perv Pop Tour'

Big Gorgeous, the theatrical metal masterminds who brought you the righteously ridiculous "Touch Me Now" and the unbelievably catchy "Puddles," are exploding into the next decade with a brand new show, and today they're announcing the first opportunities fans will have to glimpse the latest evolution of the Perv Pop experience.



The first leg of their 2020 "Perv Pop Tour" begins in late February, with Big Gorgeous taking the stage at Brewers Collective in Long Island Bayshore, NY. Shows in Manhattan (Arlene's Grocery), Harrisburg, PA (ABC) and Columbus, OH (Ace of Cups), will carry the band westward as they trek towards Youngstown, OH (Westside Bowl). Fresh off this year's incredible Halloweiner Tour, which included an appearance at the legendary Ottobar for the Mondo Baltimore Halloween Bash, the band are eager to get back on the road to usher in a new era of pop.



"With this tour we intend to fulfill our destiny by facilitating the beginning of a new age," says Big Gorgeous, "The start of a new genre.....The emergence of PERV POP!!

Fans who aren't near the first leg of the tour should stay tuned - the next leg of the Perv Pop tour is set to be announced imminently!

Big Gorgeous "Perv PopTour"



February 20: Long Island Bayshore, NY - Brewer's Collective

February 21: New York, New York - Arlene's Grocery

February 22: Harrisburg, PA - ABC (Appalachian Brewing Company)

February 26: Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

February 27: Fort Wayne, IN - The Brass Rail

February 28: Cincinnati, OH - Urban Artifact

February 29: Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl





