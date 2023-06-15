Big Girl Share 'Forever' From 'Big Girl vs. God' Debut Album

The Brooklyn-based rock band Big Girl, the project of lead singer and songwriter Kaitlin Pelkey, have shared "Forever," taken from their recently announced debut album, Big Girl vs. GOD, produced by Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Dinosaur Jr., Speedy Ortiz) and set for release on June 30, 2023 on Weird Sister Records. The song and video were premiered earlier today over at Under the Radar.

Soaked in grief and TV static, “Forever” is a heartbreaking and cathartic ballad Pelkey wrote while coping with the loss of her mother. The standout third track on Big Girl’s debut LP Big Girl vs. GOD features yearning pedal steel guitar riffs, a nostalgic tinkling piano, and Pelkey’s powerful yet emotionally raw vocal performance – it’s haunting.

The song’s sincere and almost conversational lyrics convey the simple, primal nature of coping with great loss. At the same time, the song deals with the tangle of conflicting emotions, regrets, and fond memories that inevitably surface in such an existential crisis. The song is deeply relatable, moving, and timeless.

The accompanying music video for "Forever" was directed by actor and writer Brandon Flynn (The Parenting, Hellraiser, Thirteen Reasons Why) who is making his directorial debut with this video. Flynn and Pelkey worked closely to develop the surreal, dream-like visual world of Forever.

The music video heavily features Pelkey’s parent’s 1991 wedding video playing on a wood-paneled 80s model Sony Trinitron television, which almost becomes a character in itself. The notable creative team features director of photography Hillary Spera (Run, The Craft: Legacy, and Dexter) and choreographer Renata Pereira Lima (Beef with God).

The result is a gut-wrenching depiction of the real-life ‘just-going-through-the-motions’-like dance of the recently bereaved, plunging viewers into the vast glitching collage of grief in all its absurdity, beauty, and heartache.

The band also recently share the LP's opening salve, “Instructions 2 Say Sorry,” which followed on the heels of previously released album tracks “Summer Sickness” and “Black-Eyed Susan.” Their album release show will be at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, NY on July 27, 2023. Tickets available for purchase here.

