Big D and the Kids Table to Hit the Road in Support of New Album
The Boston ska-punk band brings their acclaimed record to venues across the country.
BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE are set to tour next month in support of their new album, bringing the Boston-based ska and punk band back on the road for a run of live dates.
The tour kicks off August 27 at TV Eye in New York City and takes the veteran Boston ska-punk band through the East Coast before heading to Mexico for four October shows in Tecate, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City. BIG D will then return to the road for dates across the northeastern U.S., Canada, and Midwest, culminating in two special 'A Nightmare Before Halloween' performances.
Los Angeles ska-punk band Matamoska will join BIG D for the August and September dates, while Devon Kay & The Solutions will provide support on the October U.S. and Canadian run.
The fall schedule concludes with 'A Nightmare Before Halloween,' featuring ska-punk veterans The Pietasters and Devon Kay & The Solutions. The two-show celebration hits Wonder Bar in Asbury Park on October 23 and Boston's Paradise Rock Club on October 24.
Tickets and additional information are available at bigdandthekidstable.com.
Frontman Dave McWane says:
'Thank you for loving the album, everyone. We have been over-the-top excited to get it to you! Thanks to our friends all around the world—the U.S., U.K., EU, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, and you, Canada! We can't wait to hit the road and see you all!'
Produced by Joe Gittleman of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Matt Appleton of Reel Big Fish, The Good Ole American Saturday Night finds the longtime ska-punk innovators firing on all cylinders more than 30 years into their career.
The album moves seamlessly between high-energy ska-punk anthems, laid-back reggae grooves, heartfelt songwriting, and massive singalong choruses. Drawing inspiration from every chapter of the band's catalog—from the punk urgency of Good Luck to the reggae influence of Strictly Rude—the record celebrates individuality, creativity, community, and finding joy during challenging times.
Led by the singles 'Whiplash,' 'Right Now,' and 'Scatterbrain,' The Good Ole American Saturday Night has earned an enthusiastic reception from fans and critics alike.
More than three decades after forming in Boston's vibrant punk and ska scene, BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE remain a vital and relentlessly forward-moving live band. This fall's tour gives audiences across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada an opportunity to hear music from The Good Ole American Saturday Night alongside favorites spanning the group's extensive catalog.
BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE — NORTH AMERICA FALL 2026
With Matamoska
August 27 — New York, NY — TV Eye
August 28 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club
August 29 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Bunker
August 30 — Charlotte, NC — The Milestone
August 31 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade
September 1 — Columbia, SC — New Brookland Tavern
September 2 — Durham, NC — The Pinhook
September 3 — Washington, DC — Songbyrd
September 4 — Philadelphia, PA — MilkBoy
September 5 — Amherst, MA — The Drake
Mexico
October 1 — Tecate, Mexico — Licores La Esmeralda
October 2 — Monterrey, Mexico — La Tumba
October 3 — Guadalajara, Mexico — Foro Independencia
October 4 — Mexico City, Mexico — f Off Room
With Devon Kay & The Solutions
October 15 — Waitsfield, VT — Afterthoughts
October 16 — Montreal, QC — Newspeak
October 17 — Quebec City, QC — L'ANTI Bar & Spectacles
October 18 — Ottawa, ON — The 27 Club
October 19 — Toronto, ON — Sneaky Dee's
October 20 — Detroit, MI — TSDMAAC
October 21 — Columbus, OH — Ace of Cups
October 22 — Morgantown, WV — 123 Pleasant St
A Nightmare Before Halloween
With The Pietasters and Devon Kay & The Solutions
October 23 — Asbury Park, NJ — Wonder Bar
October 24 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
The Good Ole American Saturday Night is available now digitally and in three limited-edition vinyl variants:
- Red & Blue Splatter — SideOneDummy Webstore Exclusive
- Blue Dream Splash
- Cotton Candy Splash
THE GOOD OLE AMERICAN SATURDAY NIGHT
Produced by Joe Gittleman and Matt Appleton
Engineered by Matt Appleton at Madoak, MA, and The Station, VT
BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE
David McWane — Vocals
Alex Stern — Guitar
Ben Basile — Bass
Alex Brander — Drums
Ryan O'Connor — Tenor Saxophone
Logan La Barbera — Trombone
Paul Halpainy — Trombone
Matt Appleton — Tenor and Baritone Saxophone
Casey Gruttadauria — Organ
Featuring The Doped Up Dollies
Sirae Richardson
Erin MacKenzie
Brie McWane
Photo: Mark Stern