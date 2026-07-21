Big D and the Kids Table to Hit the Road in Support of New Album

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BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE are set to tour next month in support of their new album, bringing the Boston-based ska and punk band back on the road for a run of live dates.

The tour kicks off August 27 at TV Eye in New York City and takes the veteran Boston ska-punk band through the East Coast before heading to Mexico for four October shows in Tecate, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City. BIG D will then return to the road for dates across the northeastern U.S., Canada, and Midwest, culminating in two special 'A Nightmare Before Halloween' performances.

Los Angeles ska-punk band Matamoska will join BIG D for the August and September dates, while Devon Kay & The Solutions will provide support on the October U.S. and Canadian run.

The fall schedule concludes with 'A Nightmare Before Halloween,' featuring ska-punk veterans The Pietasters and Devon Kay & The Solutions. The two-show celebration hits Wonder Bar in Asbury Park on October 23 and Boston's Paradise Rock Club on October 24.

Tickets and additional information are available at bigdandthekidstable.com.

Frontman Dave McWane says:

'Thank you for loving the album, everyone. We have been over-the-top excited to get it to you! Thanks to our friends all around the world—the U.S., U.K., EU, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, and you, Canada! We can't wait to hit the road and see you all!'

Produced by Joe Gittleman of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Matt Appleton of Reel Big Fish, The Good Ole American Saturday Night finds the longtime ska-punk innovators firing on all cylinders more than 30 years into their career.

The album moves seamlessly between high-energy ska-punk anthems, laid-back reggae grooves, heartfelt songwriting, and massive singalong choruses. Drawing inspiration from every chapter of the band's catalog—from the punk urgency of Good Luck to the reggae influence of Strictly Rude—the record celebrates individuality, creativity, community, and finding joy during challenging times.

Led by the singles 'Whiplash,' 'Right Now,' and 'Scatterbrain,' The Good Ole American Saturday Night has earned an enthusiastic reception from fans and critics alike.

More than three decades after forming in Boston's vibrant punk and ska scene, BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE remain a vital and relentlessly forward-moving live band. This fall's tour gives audiences across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada an opportunity to hear music from The Good Ole American Saturday Night alongside favorites spanning the group's extensive catalog.

BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE — NORTH AMERICA FALL 2026

With Matamoska

August 27 — New York, NY — TV Eye

August 28 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club

August 29 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Bunker

August 30 — Charlotte, NC — The Milestone

August 31 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

September 1 — Columbia, SC — New Brookland Tavern

September 2 — Durham, NC — The Pinhook

September 3 — Washington, DC — Songbyrd

September 4 — Philadelphia, PA — MilkBoy

September 5 — Amherst, MA — The Drake

Mexico

October 1 — Tecate, Mexico — Licores La Esmeralda

October 2 — Monterrey, Mexico — La Tumba

October 3 — Guadalajara, Mexico — Foro Independencia

October 4 — Mexico City, Mexico — f Off Room

With Devon Kay & The Solutions

October 15 — Waitsfield, VT — Afterthoughts

October 16 — Montreal, QC — Newspeak

October 17 — Quebec City, QC — L'ANTI Bar & Spectacles

October 18 — Ottawa, ON — The 27 Club

October 19 — Toronto, ON — Sneaky Dee's

October 20 — Detroit, MI — TSDMAAC

October 21 — Columbus, OH — Ace of Cups

October 22 — Morgantown, WV — 123 Pleasant St

A Nightmare Before Halloween

With The Pietasters and Devon Kay & The Solutions

October 23 — Asbury Park, NJ — Wonder Bar

October 24 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

The Good Ole American Saturday Night is available now digitally and in three limited-edition vinyl variants:

Red & Blue Splatter — SideOneDummy Webstore Exclusive

Blue Dream Splash

Cotton Candy Splash

THE GOOD OLE AMERICAN SATURDAY NIGHT

Produced by Joe Gittleman and Matt Appleton

Engineered by Matt Appleton at Madoak, MA, and The Station, VT

BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE

David McWane — Vocals

Alex Stern — Guitar

Ben Basile — Bass

Alex Brander — Drums

Ryan O'Connor — Tenor Saxophone

Logan La Barbera — Trombone

Paul Halpainy — Trombone

Matt Appleton — Tenor and Baritone Saxophone

Casey Gruttadauria — Organ

Featuring The Doped Up Dollies

Sirae Richardson

Erin MacKenzie

Brie McWane

Photo: Mark Stern

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